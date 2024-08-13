Team USA narrowly beat France to take historic gold

Workforce USA received its eighth straight Olympic gold medal in a row after beating France 67-66 in a pulsating ultimate on the Bercy Enviornment on Sunday, 11 August.

The win for establishes the U.S. as the very best dynasty in group sports activities within the Olympics. They’re the primary group, no matter gender or sport, to win eight straight Olympic golds. The gold medal recreation was Workforce USA’s 61st Olympic win in a row. Diana Taurasi turned the primary group sport athlete to ever win six Olympic golds.

However the win was in no way straightforward. France led by as many as 10 factors. It was a defensive contest with the U.S. capturing 34 per cent and France capturing 32. Within the ultimate shot of the sport, France’s Gabby Williams hit an out of doors shot that was only for two as her foot was on the road. If she would have shot from the three, the sport would have gone to extra time.

Workforce USA coach Cheryl Reeve stated protection was the important thing to the win as a result of each groups make it their hallmarks.

“It’s France’s identification. It’s additionally our identification. That’s why you noticed the slugfest that was occurring. Neither group may actually get to their offensive identities. It comes all the way down to gamers making performs. That’s what occurred in that recreation,” Reeve stated to NBC.

A’ja Wilson had 21 factors, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks. She was in all places on the courtroom and performed greater than 33 minutes.

“I’m so pleased with the resilience my group confirmed. We may have folded. We may have crumbled many instances. We pulled by. To say that I’m a two-time gold medalist, I’m so blessed,” Wilson stated to NBC after the sport.

Earlier, Australia beat Belgium 85-81 to take bronze.