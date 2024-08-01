Team USA men’s basketball cruises to win in rematch with South Sudan

After barely escaping with a one-point win towards South Sudan in an exhibition this month, the U.S. had a a lot simpler time Wednesday.

The U.S. cruised to a 103-86 win, transferring to 2-0 in group play. South Sudan fell to 1-1 with the loss.

The U.S. led for the overwhelming majority of the competition. After just a little little bit of back-and-forth motion early, it took a lead with slightly below 4 minutes to go within the first quarter and would maintain on to it for the remainder of the evening.

Bam Adebayo was the star. Coming off the bench, he scored 18 factors on 8-for-10 capturing, draining two 3s and including seven rebounds and two blocks for good measure. It was a balanced effort elsewhere, with 5 different gamers scoring in double digits.

Tyrese Haliburton of the U.S. shoots over Marial Shayok of South Sudan throughout a males’s Olympic basketball group recreation Wednesday in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus / Getty Pictures

It was just a little little bit of a unique search for the U.S. in contrast with its opener towards Serbia. In that recreation, Joel Embiid began at middle, whereas Jayson Tatum notably by no means made it on the court docket. Towards South Sudan, coach Steve Kerr began Anthony Davis rather than Embiid and Tatum rather than Jrue Vacation.

Embiid didn’t play in any respect, whereas Vacation was a part of the bench group that included Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Derrick White and Anthony Edwards. Tyrese Haliburton additionally noticed his first motion of the Olympics, that means 11 gamers earned minutes Wednesday.

Exterior of a really temporary harm scare to Davis within the second and a South Sudan run that minimize the lead from 21 factors to 10 within the third, the U.S. didn’t run into any bother. It was fairly a reversal from the exhibition the 2 international locations performed on July 20. In that recreation, the U.S. squeaked out a 101-100 win because of a LeBron James layup within the waning seconds.

South Sudan had the U.S.’ full focus Wednesday, and it was overwhelming. The ball motion was popping offensively, whereas the protection was stifling, significantly that of the second unit led by Adebayo, Vacation and White. South Sudan turned the ball over 19 instances, a giant no-no because the U.S. thrives within the open ground.

Coupled with a blowout win over Serbia to start out group play, the U.S. has been caring for enterprise to start out the Paris Video games. It is going to wrap up group play towards Puerto Rico on Saturday.