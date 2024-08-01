Team USA go harder, better, faster, stronger against South Sudan

Crew USA happening the defensive

Crew USA is battering opponents with its depth and it’s nonetheless in search of that picturesque efficiency reflective of 11 NBA All-Stars.

“That is the quickest staff within the event we had been going to play and we needed to match up,” Kerr mentioned in regards to the lineup modifications. “That’s how we’re going to view this, no matter we have to do to win every recreation, that’s what we’re going to do. The protection was unbelievable tonight. The defensive effort was the important thing to the entire thing.”

Bam Adebayo led Crew USA with 18 factors, together with a pair of three-pointers and he was a plus-22. Kevin Durant added 14 factors and was a plus 26. The message was clear to the Individuals after they heard for 10 days about how fortunate they had been to carry off upstart South Sudan.

“We’re not nervous about expectations,” Durant mentioned. “We’re making an attempt to win and play a very good model of basketball and we did that in spurts. The primary unit bought us began. We set the tone to begin the sport. I feel we’re enjoying effectively off of one another. Individuals could also be anticipating massive numbers, excessive numbers of wins, 30, 40 factors, however we nonetheless received the final two video games by a median of 20 factors in opposition to good expertise. Simply hold constructing.”

Kerr precipitated an argument by benching Tatum on Sunday, and Tatum mentioned he was not going to complain about that call. He got here again in opposition to South Sudan with 4 factors, 5 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes.

“It’s a singular state of affairs and it’s not about one particular person participant,” Tatum mentioned. “The competitor in you needs to play, clearly. However I’m not right here to make a narrative, making it about myself. We received. I used to be simply glad to get again on the market and play once more in the present day. There was loads of chatter over the previous few days however I used to be in good spirits, I had a very good angle about it. I’m not holding any grudges or something.”

Similar to he needed to clarify Tatum’s state of affairs Sunday, Kerr mentioned sitting a former MVP and top-of-the-line facilities on this planet Wednesday.

“The great thing about USA Basketball is we have now extra nice gamers than the opposite international locations,” he mentioned. “Different international locations have a few of the greatest gamers on this planet now. That’s how the sport has grown however we have now extra nice gamers. That’s our energy. Our energy is we are able to lean on all these nice gamers, relying on matchups, how we wish to play, who we’re enjoying. Each single man is able to going on the market and taking up a recreation.

“I feel we have to give these guys extra credit score, they’re right here to win a gold medal. They’re execs, dedicated to one another and each recreation goes to be just a little totally different. We’ve bought choices for the whole lot and we’re going to make use of these choices how we see match.”