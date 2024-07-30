Team USA falls to New Zealand in Olympic women’s rugby semifinal – NBC Connecticut

Team USA falls to New Zealand in Olympic women’s rugby semifinal – NBC Connecticut

by

New Zealand was an excessive amount of for Group USA to deal with within the ladies’s rugby semifinals on the Paris Olympics.

The defending gold medalists defeated the U.S. 24-12 in Tuesday’s tilt on the Stade de France.

American Alev Kelter received the scoring began with a attempt within the opening minutes, however New Zealand took the lead with a try to conversion a couple of minutes later.

The second half, like a lot of the Olympic match, belong to the Black Ferns. Stacey Waaka received a attempt within the opening minute of the second half and Michaela Blyde scored one other attempt to put New Zealand up 19-5 with three minutes left to play.

New Zealand has been totally dominant in Paris. It gained every of its first 4 matches by at the least 26 factors and had but to concede greater than seven factors in a single contest till Kristi Kirshe received a attempt on the ultimate play of Tuesday’s semifinal.

The U.S. will now play the loser of the Canada-Australia semifinal within the bronze medal match at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

New Zealand will then face the Canada-Australia winner for the gold medal at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT.

Leave a Comment