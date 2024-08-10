Team USA disqualified in men’s 4x100m relay final

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The U.S. males prolonged their drought to twenty years with no medal within the Olympic 4×100 relay.

Staff USA was disqualified for an unlawful go after Christian Coleman crashed into teammate Kenny Bednarek whereas making the alternate between the primary and second legs.

Christian Coleman, proper, of the USA, struggles handy the baton to teammate Kenneth Bednarek, within the males’s 4×100-meter relay ultimate on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photograph/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue | Related Press)

Coleman first bumped into, then handed, Bednarek as they made their awkward alternate.

Noah Lyles, who gained the gold medal within the males’s 100m ultimate, was out of the relay ultimate as a consequence of having COVID.

Andre De Grasse anchored Canada to gold in a time of 37.50 seconds. It was the primary medal in Paris for De Grasse, however his seventh total.

South Africa completed second and Britain third.

The one time the U.S. has captured a medal within the males’s 4x100m relay over the past 20 years was in 2012, however that acquired stripped for a doping violation.

