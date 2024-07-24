Team USA defeats Germany after WNBA All-Star Game struggles

A’ja Wilson had 19 factors and 14 rebounds to assist the U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball crew rebound from a uncommon exhibition loss to beat Germany 84-57 on Tuesday night time.

The People misplaced to a crew of WNBA All-Stars on Saturday earlier than touring to London for the exhibition contest in opposition to Germany. These two groups are in the identical pool within the Olympics and can play once more within the Paris Video games on Aug. 4.

“It was a breath of contemporary air to get out of All-Star and are available right here, there’s one objective and it is to win,” U.S. guard Sabrina Ionescu stated.

The U.S. raced to a 22-9 lead, scoring the primary seven factors of the sport. By the tip of the primary 10 minutes, the People had constructed a 13-point benefit.

The Germans, who might be making their first look within the Olympics, closed inside 27-20 halfway by means of the second quarter, however may get no nearer because the People led 44-32 on the half.

The U.S. scored the primary seven factors of the third quarter and Germany by no means threatened once more.

“We have to proceed to ensure our begins within the third get higher each single sport,” U.S. ahead Breanna Stewart stated. “It is a tuneup sport. We do not need to peak too quickly.”

Luisa Geiselsoder scored 13 factors to guide Germany.

The People had been with out Brittney Griner, who rested. It was her first journey abroad since she was arrested in 2022 in Russia and sentenced to 9 years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Ten months later, she was free after a high-profile prisoner alternate.

Now the two-time Olympic gold medalist was again suiting up for the U.S.

Members of the U.S. males’s Olympic crew sat courtside to observe the sport. The People edged the Germans 92-88 in an exhibition sport on Monday night time.