Team USA | Cool, Calm And A Tad Clumsy, Rai Benjamin Dethrones Norwegian King To Become 400-Meter Hurdles Champion

Anna Corridor Provides Every part In 800-Meters, Finishes Fifth In Heptathlon



It wasn’t the dream two days that Budapest 2023 world championships silver medalist and world No. 1 ranked heptathlete Anna Corridor had hoped for. However, the budding star fought by means of the ache and posted an unimaginable end – and a win within the last occasion – all whereas coming into her seventh month of recovering from knee surgical procedure.

Corridor entered the ultimate occasion of the ladies’s Olympic heptathlon – the ladies’s 800-meters in fifth place, conscious that a unprecedented time and inserting may end in a bronze medal.

The Denver resident dashed out to the lead, pushed the tempo as she knew she needed to. She received the 800-meters clocking 2:04.39, nevertheless it wasn’t sufficient to make up the factors and land within the medals. She completed fifth.

The 23-year-old scored 6,615-points, wanting the 6,720 she tallied in Budapest, and 92-points behind bronze medalist Noor Vidts of Belgium.

Vidts’ Belgian teammate Nafi Thiam surpassed Katarina Johnson-Thompson over the ultimate occasion to emphatically seize her third consecutive Olympic hepathlon gold medal, scoring 6,880 factors.

Thiam turned the primary heptathlete in historical past to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Salif Mane Nails Sixth Try For Sixth in Males's Triple Soar



Bronx, New York, native Salif Mane has taken the triple leap by storm, leaping to victories at this summer season’s NCAA Championships and Olympic Crew Trials – Monitor and Subject, in Eugene, Oregon.

The current graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson College in New Jersey, and 22-year-old triple jumper took to the Olympic stage in Paris – his first-ever competitors abroad – and uncorked his better of six jumps within the last spherical. Mane jumped 17.41-meters, simply off his private better of 17.42, which he completed on the trials in Oregon.

It was lengthy sufficient for a strong sixth-place exhibiting, a outcome that the New Yorker was rightfully happy with.

“All of the feelings, every thing went into that final leap – I positively had extra in me, I buckled just a little bit, nevertheless it felt nice,” Mane mentioned. “It was superior – the group was into it and I thank them for that.

“It was an ideal feeling to return right here to France, signify my nation, and go on the market make the ultimate, make the highest eight, after which end sixth on the planet,” he mentioned.

Mane relished watching fellow New York state native Rai Benjamin win gold, catching the race simply as he entered the blended zone interview space.

“I’m pleased for Rai placing that on for the state – we wanted that and I hope to comply with his footsteps as an Olympic champion and it means so much to signify New York,” Mane mentioned.

The current FDU graduate in civil engineering summed up his general expertise in France.

“Representing Crew USA has been an outstanding previous two weeks and I’m very grateful,” he mentioned.