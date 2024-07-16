Team USA beats Australia in second pre-Olympic men’s basketball exhibition – NBC Los Angeles

The U.S. males’s basketball staff remained within the win column, but it surely confirmed it nonetheless has a methods to go forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The squad gained in its second pre-Olympic scrimmage, holding on to beat Australia by a rating of 98-92 in Abu Dhabi on Monday after main by as a lot as 24. The win comes on the heels of an 86-72 victory over Canada in Las Vegas final week.

Australia in the end reduce the Group USA lead down to 6 factors within the fourth quarter, however Tyrese Haliburton made consecutive 3-pointers to place the Individuals again up by 12 with two and a half minutes remaining. Australia obtained it again to a four-point recreation with lower than 10 seconds remaining within the fourth earlier than Group USA in the end iced the sport on the free-throw line.

Anthony Davis was a beast on each ends for Group USA, as he scored a team-high 17 factors, grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and added two blocks.

In all, six Group USA gamers reached double figures in factors in opposition to Australia: Davis, Devin Booker (16), Anthony Edwards (14), LeBron James (10), Joel Embiid (10) and Bam Adebayo (10). Eight gamers hit a 3-pointer with the staff going 12-for-29 from deep within the recreation.

Turnovers had been an issue as soon as once more for the U.S. in its second recreation collectively. It had 18 giveaways in opposition to Australia after turning it over 15 occasions in opposition to Canada.

Head coach Steve Kerr made two switches to the beginning lineup, with Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum changing Booker and Jrue Vacation within the beginning 5. James, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry obtained their second straight begin.

Booker and Vacation performed on the second unit with Davis, Adebayo and Haliburton all through Monday’s contest.

Derrick White, who changed Kawhi Leonard on the roster, didn’t play on Monday. Kevin Durant additionally missed his second straight scrimmage as he continues to get better from a calf damage.

USA Basketball schedule

Group USA has one other exhibition in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in opposition to Serbia, which is able to function a preview for each groups’ opening matchup on the Paris Olympics on July 28.

From there, Group USA may have two extra pre-Olympic exhibitions in London on Saturday and subsequent Monday.

Date Matchup Competitors Time TV Community July 17 Group USA vs. Serbia USA Basketball Showcase (Abu Dhabi) 12 p.m. ET FS1 July 20 Group USA vs. South Sudan USA Basketball Showcase (London) 3 p.m. ET FOX July 22 Group USA vs. Germany USA Basketball Showcase (London) 3 p.m. ET FOX

After dropping to Boston within the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton will now staff up with Jrue Vacation and Jayson Tatum on Group USA.