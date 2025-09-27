Team Europe star hit with x-rated abuse from hecklers on first day of Ryder Cup

Team Europe golfer Robert MacIntyre was subjected to rounds of abuse as he played at the Ryder Cup this morning in Farmingdale, New York

Robert MacIntyre of Team Europe plays his shot from the 15th tee (Image: Getty Images)

A golfer was brutally heckled by Ryder Cup fans on the opening day of the tournament.

The Ryder Cup kicked off today on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, but the crowds were less than welcoming to one Team Europe golfer.

Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre was paired with Viktor Hovland but the duo lost out to Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, denying their side a 4-0 morning whitewash.

MacIntyre and Hovland had done well to recover from three down after 11 holes to get the scores level, but the crowd became less friendly when MacIntyre prepared for his tee shot on the 17th.

Scenes from the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup (Image: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old paused and pulled away from taking his shot as one American spectator shouted “you b***** w*****” – not the most civil encouragement.

And that was only adding insult to injury, as he had already been told to ‘do some cardio’ and asked whether he had ‘ever been for a run’, reports MailOnline.

It comes after the world of golf was in mourning after it emerged the girlfriend of PGA Tour pro Jake Knapp had died aged just 28. Makena White’s life was cut tragically short on the eve of the iconic tournament, her family said.

On Friday, a friend took over her Instagram account to announce her sudden death. No other details regarding the cause of death or where Makena was when she died were revealed.

Canadian-born Makena had been dating golf pro Jake since August 2023, but the couple only went public after he got his first PGA Tour win last year at the Mexico Open in February and the pair shared a tender kiss on the 18th green.

Avid sports fan Makena once said that she was a good golfer as a kid, but lost interest in her teenage years. However she rediscovered her passion for of the sport when she met Jake and fell in love.