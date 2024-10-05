TCU Football Postgame Notes – TCU Athletics

Soccer
Richardson has career-best receiving day with 9 receptions for 98 yards
Staff Notes
•TCU had its nine-game profitable streak in opposition to Houston snapped. The Cougars beat the Horned Frogs for the primary time since 1992 and maintain a 14-13 edge within the all-time collection.
•TCU’s protection compelled three fumbles.
•TCU scored for the four-hundredth consecutive sport, the second-longest streak in NCAA historical past. No. 1 is Florida at 452 video games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs have not been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).
•TCU wore a chrome helmet, purple jersey and purple pants.
Particular person Notes
Offense
• Josh Hoover prolonged his nation’s-best streak to 9 consecutive video games with no less than 20 completions and two landing passes. It is the longest by a Massive 12 quarterback since Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden from 2010-11.
•Hoover has no less than one landing go in 11 of 12 profession begins.
•JP Richardson had a career-best 9 receptions for 98 yards.
•Richardson has no less than one catch in 33 consecutive video games, the seventh-longest streak within the nation.
•Jack Bech had a 29-yard landing catch for his team-best seventh receiving rating on the season.
•Bech has a receiving landing in 4 straight video games and in 5 of six contests this season.
•Savion Williams’ 21-yard landing catch was his fourth of the season and twelfth of his profession.
•True freshman operating again Jeremy Payne made his first profession begin and had a 2-yard scoring run for his first collegiate landing.
•Cam Prepare dinner rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries, his finest effort since a career-high 81 yards at Stanford within the season opener.
Protection
•Namdi Obiazor had a team-best 11 tackles, together with two for loss, with a sack and compelled fumble.
•Cooper McDonald had a sack for the second straight sport to offer him 2.5 on the season, tying Obiazor for the staff lead.
•McDonald and Abe Camara joined Obiazor with compelled fumbles within the sport.
•Zachary Chapman recorded his second sack of the season.