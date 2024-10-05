TCU Football Postgame Notes – TCU Athletics

Staff Notes

•TCU had its nine-game profitable streak in opposition to Houston snapped. The Cougars beat the Horned Frogs for the primary time since 1992 and maintain a 14-13 edge within the all-time collection.

•TCU’s protection compelled three fumbles.

•TCU scored for the four-hundredth consecutive sport, the second-longest streak in NCAA historical past. No. 1 is Florida at 452 video games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs have not been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).



•TCU wore a chrome helmet, purple jersey and purple pants.

Particular person Notes

Offense

• Josh Hoover prolonged his nation’s-best streak to 9 consecutive video games with no less than 20 completions and two landing passes. It is the longest by a Massive 12 quarterback since Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden from 2010-11.

•Hoover has no less than one landing go in 11 of 12 profession begins.



• JP Richardson had a career-best 9 receptions for 98 yards.



•Richardson has no less than one catch in 33 consecutive video games, the seventh-longest streak within the nation.

• Jack Bech had a 29-yard landing catch for his team-best seventh receiving rating on the season.



•Bech has a receiving landing in 4 straight video games and in 5 of six contests this season.

• Savion Williams’ 21-yard landing catch was his fourth of the season and twelfth of his profession.

•True freshman operating again Jeremy Payne made his first profession begin and had a 2-yard scoring run for his first collegiate landing.



• Cam Prepare dinner rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries, his finest effort since a career-high 81 yards at Stanford within the season opener.



Protection

• Namdi Obiazor had a team-best 11 tackles, together with two for loss, with a sack and compelled fumble.

• Cooper McDonald had a sack for the second straight sport to offer him 2.5 on the season, tying Obiazor for the staff lead.