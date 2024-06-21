Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ star, dies at 56

Taylor Wily, the previous sumo wrestler who was a scene-stealer within the “Hawaii 5-0” reboot and initiatives similar to “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” died on Thursday at 56 years previous. No reason for demise has but been revealed.

The information was confirmed by native Hawaiian information station KITV, in addition to Instagram posts from “Hawaii 5-0” government producer Peter M. Lenkov.

“I’m devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll put up some detailed emotions later. Simply too onerous proper now,” he wrote, alongside of an image with Wily, on June 20.

Lenkov adopted it with one other put up of a photograph montage and wrote, “T, as I advised you a lot instances, I fell in love with you on the first audition. You got here in with a towel in your head mopping up sweat, and I used to be smitten. You charmed me into making you an everyday… on the present… and in my life.”

“You had been household,” Lenkov wrote. “And I’ll miss you daily, brother. PS: after we spoke final week, we laughed at how proper you had been from Day 1. ‘5-0’ was our dream job. And I used to be so fortunate we bought to share that magic collectively.”

Wily appeared on 171 episodes of “Hawaii 5-0” as Kamekona Tupuola, and performed the position in episodes of different rebooted collection similar to “MacGyver” and “Magnum P.I.”

Wily was born Teila Tuli on June 14, 1968 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Earlier than performing, Wily competed in sumo, UFC and MMA matches, the place he was identified for his intimidating 450 pound body.

Wily is survived by his spouse Halona and their two youngsters.