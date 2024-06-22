Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ actor with a ‘heart of gold,’ dies at 56

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Hawaii’s Taylor Wily, identified for his straight-talking buddy characters in “Hawaii 5-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” has died at 56.

The Laie native was a sumo wrestler earlier than he bought into appearing.

He was finest identified for his function as “Kamekona” on the re-boot of “Hawaii 5-0.”

He was additionally on “Magnum P.I” and within the film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Wily was additionally identified for his philanthropy and visiting kids at Shriner’s hospital.

“He’s most likely essentially the most memorable individual to stroll within the door there from Hawaii 5-O and essentially the most cherished simply due to how private he was with everybody,” stated Angela Eager, a pal of Wily’s.

“He had a coronary heart of gold and by no means met a stranger.”

The actor’s household confirmed that he died Wednesday, although the circumstances haven’t been revealed.

