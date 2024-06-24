Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea’s Cute Moments at London Eras Tour Concerts

Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, is her daughter’s No. 1 fan and wouldn’t miss her sold-out concert events at London’s Wembley Stadium for the world.

Taylor, 34, headlined the primary of eight concert events in London on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

“After I was making ready and practising for the weeks earlier than this, I used to be fascinated with attending to play Wembley Stadium,” she gushed to the group on Saturday. “That’s not remotely regular, [and] it’s so insane so that you can [have] performed that for me and for us on the Eras Tour and for my band and for my crew.”

Taylor added, “[When] I used to be fascinated with that, you concentrate on simply being grateful for all of the individuals who needed this for you — and that’s all of you right here tonight. You clearly thought this was a good suggestion [and] you needed this to occur. Blows me away. I’ll spend perpetually making an attempt to thanks for that.”

Andrea, in the meantime, watched all three London concert events from the VIP tent alongside Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift. For Andrea, the concert events had been a giant deal.

Hold scrolling for all of Andrea’s sweetest moments on the jolly good Eras Tour exhibits in London:

A True ‘Saint’

On Saturday, Taylor sang an acoustic mash-up of “ThanK you aIMee” and “Imply,” the previous of which includes a nod to Andrea.

“Everybody is aware of that my mom is a saintly girl, however she used to say she wished that you just had been useless,” Taylor sang whereas Andrea enthusiastically waved her arms within the air.

A Household Affair

Moments earlier on Saturday, Taylor sang “Marjorie” — the Evermore observe devoted to her late grandmother — for the followers. Andrea pulled up a classic picture of relative Marjorie Finlay on her cellphone and held it towards Taylor’s sight line.

Star-Studded Selfies

Andrea watched the London exhibits from the VIP tent. On Friday, she took a selfie with actress Salma Hayek.

“Dwelling our wildest desires 🎤,” Hayek, 57, wrote through Instagram. “Gracias [Taylor Swift].”

Bonding With the Kelces

In any respect three concert events, Andrea entered the sector with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Travis, 34, has been relationship Taylor since summer time 2023 and introduced his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s spouse, Kylie Kelce, to the concert events.

She’s a Tremendous Spy

Taylor gave her mother and pa a shout-out throughout Sunday’s live performance.

“It’s simply insane what I’m proper now. I’m 89,000 individuals who determined to come back hang around with us on the Eras Tour,” she stated throughout her Lover set. “I’m gonna be trustworthy with you: I’ve my methods of telling, earlier than I even hit the stage, what sort of crowd I’m strolling out to see. I’ve acquired my little spies. By my spies, I imply my dad and mom.”

She added, “They’ll form of wander round they usually’ll watch in the course of the opening artists’ units they usually’ll come again, and I gotta inform you, my dad bursts into the dressing room. Bursts in, he says, ‘You don’t perceive. You don’t get it. Night time 1 was loopy [and] up right here, Night time 2 up right here, [but] Night time 3 it’s off the charts, Tay. You’re gonna love them. They’re completely insane.’ He’s speaking about you, isn’t he?”