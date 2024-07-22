Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ 22 Shirt Has Hidden Zipper for Quick Change

Taylor Swift has an expansive wardrobe of Eras Tour costumes however not a lot time to vary between songs.

For Swift’s Purple set, particularly, she begins off carrying a graphic T-shirt impressed by her “22” music video outfit over a pair of black shorts with a coordinating fedora. After performing “22” reside, Swift, 35, takes off the highest to disclose a red-and-black bodysuit.

Followers on social media lately realized precisely how Swift takes off the shirt. In a now-viral video taken from the ground part of the gang, backup dancer Natalie Lecznar might be seen arising behind Swift to assist. Whereas Swift maintains her ending pose, Lecznar unzips the again and carries the material over her shoulder offstage.

“It’s a zipper?!?” one fan quipped by way of X.

Swift has many fast modifications each off- and onstage. For her Tortured Poets Division part of the setlist, Swift takes off her white Vivienne Westwood robe with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik’s assist. The duo then assist her put a metallic blazer over her neutral-colored bra and quick shorts forward of her rendition of “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

As soon as the quantity ends, Swift’s dancers maintain up Las Vegas-style feathered followers over the pop star. In that point, she slips a colourful wrap costume over the white or black two-piece. When Swift is able to go, she alerts to the dancers to maneuver the feathers they usually exit the stage. Swift then begins the acoustic part of the present, which has been dubbed by followers as “shock songs.”

“I need to be as inventive as attainable with the acoustic set shifting ahead and I don’t need to restrict something or say, ‘Oh, if I performed this tune, I can’t play it once more,’” Swift beforehand defined throughout a February live performance in Australia. “I don’t need to take any paint colours out of the paintbox [or] instruments out of the toolbox.”

She added, “That was actually to problem me to, like, actually get to all those that I don’t simply naturally gravitate in direction of. I really feel actually proud about having carried out that.”