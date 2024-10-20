Taylor Swift’s Chic ‘Eras Tour’ Outfits: See Photos

Taylor Swift launched her first live performance tour in additional than 4 years in March 2023— and positively slayed together with her trend selections.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — the place February’s Tremendous Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s previous LPs via the years, featured a setlist (and costumes!) that have been impressed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Communicate Now, Crimson, Repute and Midnights.

Swift started the present with a rendition of “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” from Lover, the place she dazzled in a bejeweled Versace bodysuit and coordinating Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

After all, her debut look was hardly Swift’s solely outfit of the present. The Grammy winner later swapped her bodysuit for quite a lot of different ensembles to suit the totally different “eras” of her songs, together with a flapper-inspired Roberto Cavalli minidress for her Fearless sect, a purple Alberta Ferretti robe, a maroon frock and a customized Oscar de la Renta navy bodysuit for her Midnights finale.

Scroll under to see pictures of Swift’s most enchanting Eras Tour appears to be like: