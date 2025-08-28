Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer Jan Ravnik Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

NEED TO KNOW Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik is set to join Dancing with the Stars as a pro for season 34

The addition of Ravnik comes after he wrapped the singer’s record-shattering Eras Tour last year

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, on ABC and Disney+

Swifties are in for a treat when Dancing with the Stars returns!

On Good Morning America on Thursday, Aug. 28, it was revealed that Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, will be the show’s newest pro for season 34.

“I traveled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage for Dancing with the Stars,” Ravnik said in a recorded statement. “Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it.”

The announcement comes after the professional dancer wrapped Swift’s record-shattering Eras Tour last year.

He also appeared in Taylor Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour Movie, in addition to the 97th Academy Awards, Mariah Carey Christmas: The Magic Continues and more.

Jan Ravnik.

Wes Klain



Additionally, he performed on stage with Paula Abdul at the Billboard Music Awards and her Las Vegas residency as well as on Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour, and alongside Bruno Mars.

The official Instagram account for Dancing with the Stars teased the reveal on Wednesday, Aug. 27, sharing an image of purple sparkles, seemingly a nod to Swift. A purple heart emoji was used in the caption as well.

Taylor Swift and dancer Jan Ravnik at the Eras Tour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty



While the full cast will be not be revealed on Good Morning America until Sept. 3, there have already been several celebrity contestants confirmed to be competing for the mirrorball.

The first contestant announced was Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

Robert, a conservationist and zookeeper, follows in the footsteps of his older sister, Bindi Irwin, who won DWTS season 21 alongside pro partner Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the show.

From left: Hilaria Baldwin, Robert Irwin and Alix Earle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Brendon Thorne/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Social media star Alix Earle was the next contestant to be announced, followed by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Hilaria Baldwin would also be headed to the ballroom.

DWTS won’t have any shakeups in the hosting department or at the judges’ table this season.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are back as hosts for season 34.

Hough is a former contestant and two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner and former judge, while the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum won season 19 alongside pro partner Witney Carson.

Joining Derek at the judges’ table are longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+. The show streams the next day on Hulu.