Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share PDA After Chiefs Win: Watch

Karma is the man on the Chiefs, coming straight over to Taylor Swift‘s field suite to have fun after lasting yet one more week undefeated within the NFL.

Moments after Kansas Metropolis gained 26-13 in opposition to the New Orleans Saints Monday (Oct. 7), Travis Kelce joined his famous person girlfriend in her viewing space at Arrowhead Stadium for a candy PDA-filled second captured by followers. In a single video, Swift hangs onto the tight finish’s arm as he chats with an individual who seems to be his father, Ed Kelce, earlier than pulling Travis’ face towards hers for a kiss.

The New Heights host then wraps the 14-time Grammy winner in a good hug, the pair swaying backwards and forwards.

Swift was readily available to look at the Chiefs sport Monday from her regular perch within the higher ranges of Arrowhead. Sporting a purple plaid costume and platform boots, the musician additionally made an announcement by sporting sparkly fake freckles on her cheeks.

After the sport, Swift additionally celebrated the victory in a video posted by Chariah Gordon — who’s engaged to Chiefs extensive receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. — and joked about “photobombing” herself upon realizing that they had been standing in entrance of an Eras Tour poster.

Very like final season, the “Karma” artist has been a mainstay at Chiefs’ dwelling video games this fall. She’s at present on a break from her world Eras Tour — on which Travis has accompanied her alongside a number of stops internationally — and can resume performances later this month.

Watch Swift and Kelce’s candy post-game second and extra clips of the pop star on the sport beneath.