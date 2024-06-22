Taylor Swift Takes Selfie With Prince William at London Eras Tour Show

Prince William simply may be a Swiftie.

The royal celebrated his forty second birthday on Friday evening by attending the primary London cease of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, together with kids George and Charlotte. He then posted a photograph of them taking a selfie with the pop star on social media, writing: “Thanks @taylorswift13 for a terrific night!”

Swift additionally posted a selfie from the meet-and-greet, which additionally included her boyfriend Travis Kelce. “Pleased Bday M8! London reveals are off to a splendid begin,” Swift wrote.

Friday evening’s present was the primary of three at London’s Wembley Stadium. In the course of the shock music section of the efficiency, Swift delivered the reside debut of “Tortured Poets Division” monitor “The Black Canine” — named after a pub in Vauxhall — which was mashed up with “Come Again Be Right here” and “Maroon.” She additionally performed a medley of “Hits Totally different” and “Dying by a Thousand Cuts.”

In the course of the “1989” period of the present, Prince William was noticed dancing and singing alongside enthusiastically to “Shake It Off,” spurring chatter on social media. “That’s our subsequent King of England and I’m so right here for it,” one person wrote. Although his spouse, Kate Middleton, not too long ago made her first public look since her most cancers analysis finally weekend’s Trooping the Color occasion, she was not in attendance on the live performance.

Different celebrities in attendance included “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan; Cara Delevingne, who’s at present main the West Finish manufacturing of “Cabaret”; and “Queer Eye” breakout Jonathan Van Ness.

After this month’s dates, Swift will return to Wembley Stadium in August for 5 extra reveals to finish the European leg of the Eras tour.