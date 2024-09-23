Taylor Swift Takes a Week off From Cheering on Travis Kelce’s Chiefs

Taylor Swift seems to have skipped cheering on Travis Kelce IRL because the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs took on the Atlanta Falcons.

Swift, 34, attended the Chiefs’ first two NFL video games of the 2024 season to help Kelce, 34, however was seemingly a no-show on the Chiefs’ match-up towards the Falcons at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 22.

Fortunately for Chiefs followers, the crew nonetheless defeated the Falcons 22-17.

Swift was seen on a ladies’ night time out in New York Metropolis on Saturday, September 21, with Web page Six acquiring images of Swift and Gigi Hadid “grabbing dinner” at The Nook Retailer restaurant in Manhattan. Swift is at present taking a break from her Eras Tour, which can wrap on December 8.

However whereas it appears the singer wasn’t capable of present her in-person help for the Chiefs this week, the crew nonetheless had Swift on their thoughts. Referencing Swift’s shock acceptance speech shout-out to Kelce on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, the Chiefs wrote through X on Sunday, “Happiness. Enjoyable. Magic,” alongside a photograph of Kelce arriving on the Atlanta conflict.

Within the picture, Kelce seemed dapper in black costume pants, a white shirt and black tie with a black coat.

Swift’s acceptance speech got here after she gained the award for Video of the Yr for “Fortnight” off her Tortured Poets Division album. “The factor is that this video appears very unhappy while you watch it however it really was, like, essentially the most enjoyable video to make,” Swift stated on the time. “One thing that I’ll at all times bear in mind is after I would end a take and I’d say minimize and we’d be performed with that take, I might at all times simply hear somebody cheering ‘woo’ from throughout the studio the place we have been taking pictures it, and that one individual was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She continued, “The whole lot this man touches turns to happiness and enjoyable and magic, so I wanna thank him for including that to our shoot as a result of I’ll at all times do not forget that.”

Swift and Kelce started courting in summer time 2023, with each stars proving a pillar of help for each other as their relationship progressed.

Kelce attended a string of Eras Tour reveals proper around the globe, and even appeared on stage through the tour’s London leg in June. The tight finish shocked followers by becoming a member of dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik to assist decide Swift up whereas she carried out “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

For Swift’s half, she has stored an in depth eye on Kelce from non-public suites ever since making her first look at a Chiefs recreation in September 2023.

Eventually week’s recreation towards Cincinnati, she was even noticed fanning herself as Kelce walked onto the sector.