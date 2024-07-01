Taylor Swift Spots Travis Kelce in Nikki Glaser’s ‘Eras Tour’ Video

Nikki Glaser shared a video of Taylor Swift recognizing her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, within the crowd whereas acting on the Eras Tour in Dublin.

“If you discover your boyfriend within the crowd,” Glaser, 40, captioned the Sunday, June 30, clip by way of her Instagram Story, which confirmed Swift, 34, singing “August” in a flowing purple gown whereas gazing out into the viewers.

On Sunday, Kelce, 34, traveled to see the third of Swift’s Eras Tour reveals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin after attending the marriage of his Kansas Metropolis Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kelce was seen with Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts within the VIP tent.

In clips shared by way of X, Swift’s face appeared to brighten upon recognizing the athlete within the crowd, with some followers even speculating that he stunned his girlfriend on the present. The couple had been later seen strolling out of the stadium collectively on the finish of the live performance earlier than hitting a neighborhood pub with Nicks, 76, Paramore and extra Eras Tour crew members.

Sunday marked Kelce’s first time returning to The Eras Tour present since he joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23.

Nikki Glaser posted this cute video of Taylor recognizing Travis 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FHcDUTjJBX — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) June 30, 2024

Kelce sported a tuxedo and high hat as he emerged with two of Swift’s dancers throughout her “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” outfit change. After lifting Swift off the bottom and carrying her to a sofa, Kelce utilized make-up to her face whereas she pretended to throw a match about persevering with the live performance. When it was time for the music to begin, Kelce was seen beaming as she sang.

The NFL star and Swift went public with their romance at a Chiefs recreation in September 2023 after Kelce famously tried to present the pop star a friendship bracelet together with his telephone quantity on it at one in all her reveals in Kansas Metropolis that summer season.

“We truly had a major period of time that nobody knew, which I’m grateful for, as a result of we received to get to know one another,” Swift defined of her relationship with Kelce in a December 2023 interview with TIME. “By the point I went to that first recreation, we had been a pair. I feel some individuals assume that they noticed our first date at that recreation? We might by no means be psychotic sufficient to laborious launch a primary date.”

Throughout an April episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce joked that he wasn’t certain how he gained Swift over.

“I don’t know the way I did it as a result of she wasn’t into sports activities,” he confessed. “So I don’t know the way the f—ok I did it.”

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Glaser, for her half, is a longtime fan of Swift’s music and shared quite a few clips of the Dublin live performance by way of her Instagram Story.

“#erastourdiblin,” the comic captioned a video on Sunday, which confirmed her singing within the crowd.

Glaser shared one other clip of Swift performing “Don’t Blame Me,” writing, “These vocals 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”