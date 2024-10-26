Taylor Swift Never Goes Out of Style — Even in Backwards Clothes

Taylor Swift simply places her personal spin on clothes.

From backwards skirts to inside-out tops, Swift isn’t any stranger to carrying — and rocking — objects any manner she desires.

In October 2023, Swift flipped a Khaite Keene Leather-based Mini Skirt ($2,100) round and wore the piece backwards whereas holding palms with boyfriend Travis Kelce in New York Metropolis. Whereas the silver zipper was meant to be worn within the entrance, Swift opted for a modern look along with her sheer inexperienced Fleurs Petit Grand Print Mesh Prime from Jean Paul Gaultier and spun it to her bum.

She once more went rogue in January 2020, carrying a Free Folks Keep All Night time Costume ($148) backwards whereas filming her Miss Americana documentary for Netflix. As an alternative of rocking the pink patterned belt on her hips, she let it cascade down her again, proving that she will be able to pull something off. (She’s Taylor Swift, so after all she will be able to!)

Though it’s unknown if Swift is knowingly carrying objects backwards, hold scrolling to see each time Swift marched to the beat of her personal vogue drums: