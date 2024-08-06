Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s Taylor Swift’s world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the newest proof.

“The Tortured Poets Division” singer as soon as once more tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods within the artist of the 12 months and greatest pop classes. She’s adopted by her “Fortnight” collaborator Put up Malone, who’s nominated together with Swift eight instances and earned his ninth nom for his nation hit “I Had Some Assist,” that includes Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the 12 months class nominees introduced Tuesday are Ariana Grande, Unhealthy Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Swift took house 9 VMAs final 12 months, bringing her complete to a powerful 23. That locations her simply behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Future’s Little one) and simply forward of Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Woman Gaga, who has 19.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air dwell on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Japanese.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have 5 every. Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims comply with with 4 nominations.

This 12 months marks 29 first-time nominees, which embrace Wallen, Carpenter and Swims in addition to Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations every.

Additionally nominated for the primary time in 2024 are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Pink, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and extra.

The VMAs shall be held on the UBS Enviornment on New York’s Lengthy Island. Fan voting begins on-line Tuesday throughout 15 gender-neutral classes and ends Aug. 30.

Voting in the perfect new artist class will stay lively all through the present.