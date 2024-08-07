Taylor Swift Leads The 2024 MTV Video Music Award Nominations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees have been introduced for the 2024 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift main the cost with ten picks, together with video of the 12 months for her hit “Fortnight” that includes Publish Malone.

Swift additionally picked up nominations for artist of the 12 months, greatest collaboration and music of the 12 months, and greatest visible results, additionally for “Fortnight”

Taylor’s “Fortnight” collaborator Publish Malone earned 9 nominations for 2024, primarily for his collab with Swift, but in addition for “I Had Some Assist” that includes Morgan Wallen.

Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations a bit, whereas Megan Thee Stallion and SZA had been shut behind with 5 every.

Voting for the 2024 MTV VMAs is now open and followers can forged a poll till August thirtieth.

The VMAs will happen at New York’s UBS Enviornment on September tenth and air dwell on MTV.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)”

Billie Eilish — “LUNCH”

Doja Cat — “Paint The City Crimson”

Eminem — “Houdini”

SZA — “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Dangerous Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR





Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Management”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2023: Kaliii — “Space Codes”

September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”

October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”

November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”

December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”

February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Management”

March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Crimson Wine Supernova”

April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”

Might 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”

July 2024: The Warning — “Automated Solar”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Crimson & SZA — “Wealthy Child Daddy”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

Publish Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Assist”

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Crimson & SZA — “Wealthy Child Daddy”

Eminem — “Houdini”

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna — “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”

Muni Lengthy — “Made For Me”

SZA — “Snooze”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Summer time Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone — “Lovely Issues”

Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes”

Hozier — “Too Candy”

Think about Dragons — “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park — “Pleasant Fireplace”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Management (Reside)”

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi — “Legendary”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Inexperienced Day — “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon — “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz — “Human”

U2 — “Atomic Metropolis”

BEST AFROBEATS





Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Final Heartbreak Tune”

Burna Boy — “Metropolis Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Pheelz — “Wreck”

BEST LATIN

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Dangerous Bunny — “MONACO”

KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”

Myke Towers — “LALA”

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”

BEST Okay-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

LISA — “Rockstar”

NCT Dream — “Smoothie”

NewJeans — “Tremendous Shy”

Stray Youngsters — “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart — “in the event you solely knew”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Movement Image “Barbie”)”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Greatest For Me”

RAYE — “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes” — Directed by Alex Lockett and Margaret Qualley

Eminem — “Houdini”– Directed by Wealthy Lee

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Directed by Taylor Swif

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa — “Phantasm” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

BEST EDITING

Anitta — “Mil Veces” — Enhancing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Enhancing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem — “Houdini” — Enhancing by David Checel

LISA — “Rockstar” — Enhancing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Enhancing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Enhancing by Chancler Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Appeal La’Donna

LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae — “Grasping” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visible results by Digital Axis

Eminem — “Houdini” — Visible results by Synapse Digital Manufacturing, Louise Lee, Wealthy Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Publish

Justin Timberlake — “Egocentric” — Visible results by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visible results by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo — “get him again!” — Visible results by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Visible results by Parliament

BEST ART DIRECTION



