Taylor Swift Leads The 2024 MTV Video Music Award Nominations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees have been introduced for the 2024 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift main the cost with ten picks, together with video of the 12 months for her hit “Fortnight” that includes Publish Malone.
Swift additionally picked up nominations for artist of the 12 months, greatest collaboration and music of the 12 months, and greatest visible results, additionally for “Fortnight”
Taylor’s “Fortnight” collaborator Publish Malone earned 9 nominations for 2024, primarily for his collab with Swift, but in addition for “I Had Some Assist” that includes Morgan Wallen.
Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations a bit, whereas Megan Thee Stallion and SZA had been shut behind with 5 every.
Voting for the 2024 MTV VMAs is now open and followers can forged a poll till August thirtieth.
The VMAs will happen at New York’s UBS Enviornment on September tenth and air dwell on MTV.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)”
- Billie Eilish — “LUNCH”
- Doja Cat — “Paint The City Crimson”
- Eminem — “Houdini”
- SZA — “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Dangerous Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
- Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Management”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2023: Kaliii — “Space Codes”
- September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”
- October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”
- November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”
- December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
- January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”
- February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Management”
- March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Crimson Wine Supernova”
- April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”
- Might 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”
- July 2024: The Warning — “Automated Solar”
BEST COLLABORATION
- Drake ft. Sexyy Crimson & SZA — “Wealthy Child Daddy”
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”
- Publish Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Assist”
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight”
BEST POP
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
BEST HIP-HOP
- Drake ft. Sexyy Crimson & SZA — “Wealthy Child Daddy”
- Eminem — “Houdini”
- GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna — “fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
- Muni Lengthy — “Made For Me”
- SZA — “Snooze”
- Tyla — “Water”
- USHER, Summer time Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Benson Boone — “Lovely Issues”
- Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes”
- Hozier — “Too Candy”
- Think about Dragons — “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park — “Pleasant Fireplace”
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Management (Reside)”
BEST ROCK
- Bon Jovi — “Legendary”
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Inexperienced Day — “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon — “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz — “Human”
- U2 — “Atomic Metropolis”
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Final Heartbreak Tune”
- Burna Boy — “Metropolis Boys”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”
- Tems — “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla — “Water”
- USHER, Pheelz — “Wreck”
BEST LATIN
- Anitta — “Mil Veces”
- Dangerous Bunny — “MONACO”
- KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
- Myke Towers — “LALA”
- Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO”
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”
BEST Okay-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”
- LISA — “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream — “Smoothie”
- NewJeans — “Tremendous Shy”
- Stray Youngsters — “LALALALA”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alexander Stewart — “in the event you solely knew”
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Movement Image “Barbie”)”
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Greatest For Me”
- RAYE — “Genesis.”
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes” — Directed by Alex Lockett and Margaret Qualley
- Eminem — “Houdini”– Directed by Wealthy Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Directed by Taylor Swif
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa — “Phantasm” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
- Anitta — “Mil Veces” — Enhancing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande — “we are able to’t be mates (wait on your love)” — Enhancing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Enhancing by David Checel
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Enhancing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Enhancing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Enhancing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Bleachers — “Tiny Strikes” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Appeal La’Donna
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae — “Grasping” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visible results by Digital Axis
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Visible results by Synapse Digital Manufacturing, Louise Lee, Wealthy Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Publish
- Justin Timberlake — “Egocentric” — Visible results by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visible results by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo — “get him again!” — Visible results by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Visible results by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx — “360” — Artwork course by Grace Surnow
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Artwork course by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Artwork course by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo — “unhealthy thought proper?” — Artwork course by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Artwork course by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Publish Malone — “Fortnight” — Artwork course by Ethan Tobman