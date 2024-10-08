Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift was again at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday evening to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints after the pop famous person had missed the staff’s earlier two video games on the highway.

Swift is within the remaining days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the primary of three exhibits Friday evening at Onerous Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour’s North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis earlier than heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The ultimate present is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Swift additionally missed Kelce’s annual Kelce Automobile Jam over the weekend, a charity automobile present that raises cash for his 87 and Operating basis, which helps underserved youth within the areas round Kansas Metropolis and Cleveland. There was nonetheless loads of star energy with Patrick Mahomes and his spouse, Brittany, becoming a member of Kelce’s dad and mom his brother, retired Eagles heart Jason Kelce.

Swift started her high-profile romance with Kelce final season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to observe him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the 2 have spent loads of time collectively, typically with cameras following each transfer.

Swift has stayed out of the highlight the previous couple of weeks, although. That after a very headline-grabbing week through which she endorsed Kamala Harris for president, took dwelling seven trophies from the MTV Video Music Awards, and present as much as see the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Swift has turn out to be shut pals with the Mahomes household over the previous 12 months. That created some controversy when the 14-time Grammy winner mentioned she supported Harris over Donald Trump within the November election; Trump has referenced the quarterback’s spouse after she had favored — after which unliked — an Instagram publish by the Republican presidential nominee.

Patrick Mahomes has declined to endorse anybody within the election, as an alternative urging folks to register to vote.

“I don’t need my place and my platform for use to endorse a candidate,” Mahomes mentioned. “My place is to tell folks to get registered to vote. It’s to tell folks to do their very own analysis after which make the perfect choice for them and their household.”

