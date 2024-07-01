Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Tribute to Stevie Nicks During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift gave a candy tribute to pal Stevie Nicks mid-performance at her Eras Tour.

“I’ve by no means performed this tune reside in any respect and the explanation I wish to play this tonight is as a result of a good friend of mine is right here, who’s watching the present and has actually been one of many explanation why I or any feminine artist will get to do what we do,” Swift, 34, instructed the group at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 30. “She paved the way in which for us.”

The pop star continued praising Nicks, 76, who was noticed contained in the VIP tent with Julia Roberts, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his pal Ross Travis.

“She’s develop into associates with so many feminine artists simply to be a guiding hand. I can’t inform you how uncommon that’s,” Swift mentioned. “She’s a hero of mine and likewise somebody I might inform her any secret [and] she’d by no means inform anyone. She’s actually helped me via a lot through the years. I’m speaking about Stevie Nicks.”

After concluding her shout-out, Swift proceeded to sing a mash-up of The Tortured Poets Division’s “Clara Bow” — the place she sings about Nicks — and “The Fortunate One,” off her Crimson album.

“You appear to be Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse,” the TTPD monitor’s lyrics learn.

Whereas Swift name-dropped the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman within the TTPD tune, Nicks additionally penned the opening prologue poem for Swift’s eleventh studio album, which was launched in April. Contained in the vinyl or CD copy was Nicks’ handwritten message, which learn, “For T and me …”

“He was in love together with her / Or at the least she thought so / She was brokenhearted / Perhaps he was too,” the poem reads. “Neither of them knew / She was method too scorching to deal with / He was method too excessive to attempt / He couldn’t even see her.”

Nicks referred to as the connection “nearly a tragedy.” She wrote: “He actually can’t reply her / He’s afraid of her / He’s hiding from her / And he is aware of that he’s hurting her.”

Swift and Nicks’ friendship dates again to 2010 when the duo carried out Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” and Swift’s “You Belong With Me” on the Grammy Awards. Later that yr, Nicks gushed about Swift in a TIME profile.

“Taylor jogs my memory of myself in her dedication and her childlike nature. It’s an innocence that’s so particular and so uncommon,” Nicks wrote on the time. “Taylor can do ballads that could possibly be thought of pop or rock after which change again into nation. Once I turned 20 years previous, I had simply made the intense resolution to by no means be a dental assistant. Taylor simply turned 20, and she or he’s gained 4 Grammys.”