Taylor Swift, Florence Welch Friendship Timeline Amid ‘Florida’ Collab

Florence + the Machine are amongst Taylor Swift‘s newest collaborators, however she has been buddies with lead singer Florence Welch for at the least a decade.

“What units Florence aside? All the things,” Swift informed Billboard in Might 2015. “Each time I’ve been round her, she is probably the most magnetic particular person within the room — surrounded by people who find themselves fascinated by the concept of being close to her. However when she meets individuals, she pays them a heat praise and instantly disarms them. There are only a few individuals I’ve met in my life who’re really electrical, and Florence is one among them.”

The British singer credited Swift with serving to her be courageous sufficient to launch her susceptible third album, 2015’s How Huge, How Blue, How Lovely. “Taylor mentioned that you need to sing about what’s occurring in your life,” Welch informed Billboard on the time, including that she tries to go to Swift each time she finds herself in New York Metropolis.

The pair run in related circles with Welch being buddies with Swift’s bestie Blake Vigorous, even singing at her and Ryan Reynolds‘ 2012 wedding ceremony.The “Canine Days Are Over” singer additionally works with a number of of Swift’s collaborators. She has teamed up with Calvin Harris and Rihanna on “18 Months (Steady Combine)” whereas Swift labored with Harris and Riri on “This Is What You Got here For” beneath the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. (Swift and Harris dated for 15 months, splitting in June 2016.)

Welch has additionally labored with Swift’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff, whose identify has been on greater than 10 of Swift’s albums. He produced many of the tracks on Florence + the Machine’s 2022 album, Dance Fever, whereas Welch co-wrote, co-produced and offered backing vocals for Antonoff’s “Self Respect,” a Bleachers tune launched in March 2024.

As her first collaboration with Swift debuts on The Tortured Poets Division in April 2024, take a look at a historical past of Swift and Welch’s friendship:

Might 2015

Swift informed Billboard of Welch: “She’s probably the most enjoyable particular person to bop with at a celebration, however then 5 minutes later you end up sitting on the steps along with her having an in-depth dialog about love and heartbreak.”

Amid these in-depth conversations, the England native reached out to Swift for recommendation after her relationship fell aside. “I do know it sounds a cliché, however she’s good to speak to about boys,” Welch informed The Sunday Instances Journal. “She is aware of her stuff.”

Welch recalled getting recommendation from a bunch of A-listers at Swift’s New York Metropolis residence at an impromptu pizza social gathering after the Met Gala. “Lena Dunham was there, and Spike Jonze and Reese Witherspoon and Zooey Deschanel, consuming pizza, speaking about boys,” Welch recalled. “I’d already requested a great deal of taxi drivers and everybody else I’d met [for advice], so I believed, why not Taylor Swift and Spike Jonze too?”

Nevertheless, she didn’t share their particular perception. “I don’t wish to go an excessive amount of into it, however they had been very useful.”

October 2015

Welch mentioned she hoped to see Swift’s 1989 tour when requested a couple of potential visitor look.

“Our schedules haven’t crossed over sufficient, however I’d clearly like to carry out,” she informed USA As we speak. “Primarily, I simply wish to see the present. I’m unhappy I haven’t been capable of but, however I actually wish to.”

She added that her favourite tune was “Shake It Off” as a result of “it simply makes me so comfortable.”

February 2016

The ladies went head-to-head on the Grammys for Pop Vocal Album the place Swift’s 1989 beat Florence + the Machine’s How Huge, How Blue, How Lovely.

Forward of the ceremony, Welch clarified whereas on E! Dwell From the Pink Carpet that Swift didn’t encourage her to put in writing the album. Nevertheless, her pal gave her the boldness to launch such a susceptible report.

“Effectively, it truly was after I completed the report [that] I noticed her out and I used to be actually nervous,” Welch defined. “I felt like I’ve made such a private report, and you recognize, she manages to, like, use components, have a life, however with such grace. And I do know I used to be simply nervous about it, and he or she mentioned she was like, ‘It’s received that good power.’”

Might 2016

Welch attended the Met Gala, which was co-chaired by Swift that yr. She was noticed signing the forged on Lorde’s damaged arm as Swift appeared on.

Each wore metallic seems to be with Swift in Louis Vuitton and Welch in Gucci.

January 2023

The buddies had been noticed at The 1975’s London live performance the place Swift took the stage to carry out “Anti-Hero.” Unfastened Girls host Denise Welch posted a photograph with the American singer that had the rock star within the background. “Taylor with the Welch’s 👍👍,” Denise wrote via X.

April 2024

Swift launched The Tortured Poets Division, the eighth monitor of which was titled “Florida!!!” and options Florence + the Machine. “Me and my ghosts we had a hell of a time 🖤,” Welch wrote by way of Instagram on launch day, quoting one among her strains within the tune. She added, “Honoured to be on this division.”

“I nearly didn’t consider the size of it,” Welch informed British Vogue days after the tune debuted. “There’s the type of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], after which there’s the Taylor I spend time with within the studio, who’s simply the sweetest and most right down to earth. … We had such a enjoyable time. After which when it got here out I used to be like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

August 2024

Welch joined Swift on The Eras Tour to carry out their tune “Florida!!!” on the ultimate evening of Swift’s record-breaking Wimbledon.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

“We had some EPIC shock performances from my very long time buddies,” Swift wrote by way of Instagram after the present. “Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the primary time was unforgettable.”

October 2024

After all, Welch joined Swift for all three Eras Tour exhibits within the Sunshine State, taking the stage in the course of the Tortured Poets Division section of the present.

“My mystifyingly proficient good friend @florence got here to Miami and every evening we carried out ‘Florida!!!’ in Florida!!!” Swift shared by way of Instagram after the sold-out weekend at Laborious Rock Stadium.