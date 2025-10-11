Taylor Swift fans disgusted after learning of her age-gap relationships in which she dated TWO teenagers in her twenties

Some Taylor Swift fans have been shocked after they rediscovered the age-gaps of her previous relationships.

The 35-year-old has dated several high-profile celebrities over the years before eventually finding love with fiancé Travis Kelce.

But in recent days, fans have been left particularly stunned by her romances with Taylor Lautner, Conor Kennedy and Harry Styles – the latter two being teenagers when the singer was in her twenties.

In a viral post on X, users pointed out Swift was older than the men when they dated.

Swift and Lautner were together in 2009, when she was 19 and he was 17.

The couple first met while filming ensemble romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, where they shared an on-screen kiss.

She described the moment as ‘life-changing,’ and he appeared equally smitten, saying he definitely considered her ‘his type.’

However, it was a mere two months before their relationship was over.

‘He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him,’ a source told Us Weekly at the time. ‘They decided they were better as friends.’

Swift was 22 when she dated Robert F Kennedy’s son, Conor, in the summer of 2012 when he was 17.

During their brief romance, Swift bought a $5 million Cape Cod mansion which was located within walking distance of the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port.

The singer reportedly met Conor in the summer of 2012, after she released her song Starlight, which was inspired by his grandparents Ethel and Robert F Kennedy Sr.

At the time, Conor was dealing with the death of his mother Mary Richardson Kennedy.

Mary, who had been in the midst of a divorce from his father Robert F Kennedy Jr, took her own life in May 2012.

Taylor and Conor were linked after a party in July 2012, when they reportedly kissed and showed off some PDA.

But the relationship wasn’t long for the world, and they had gone their separate ways by October 2012.

Taylor was 22 when she dated Conor Kennedy, in the summer of 2012 when he was 17

When Taylor was 23 she dated Harry Styles, who was 18 years old

One month after her split from Conor, Swift began dating Styles.

At the time of their short three-month fling, she was 23 and Styles was just 18.

Social media users have expressed their shock at the romances, with some calling into question the double standards.

‘If the roles were reversed everyone would be calling the guys creep, just sayin,’ one said on X.

‘I’m so glad people are finally talking about this, I found this weird back then and I still do,’ said another. ‘You just couldn’t talk about it because Swifties would crucify you.’

A third added: ‘I can’t imagine how anyone out of high school would enjoy dating a high schooler. Unless you were dating in high school and they are only a year younger than you. Otherwise, it just feels creepy.’

‘Oh I remember that. Swifties tried to downplay it,’ said a fourth.

Others, however, were unbothered by the age differences.

‘What’s wrong with 23 and 18?’ asked one, as another said, ‘That’s normal. I’ve known at least 15 people who were in those age-gap relationships.’

Swift’s early relationships resurfaced in the wake of the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which included an alleged ‘diss track’ against Charli XCX.

Swift has since found love with Travis Kelce, who is two months her senior

The loved up couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August

Social media has been abuzz with users begging Charli to reference the pop star’s romances should she consider responding.

With her string of famous exes behind her, Swift is now engaged to NFL star Kelce, who is two months her senior.

The 36-year-old popped the question in August, and their engagement announcement sent the internet into meltdown.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift said that the proposal made her see him in a new light.

She said: ‘I was like, “He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that.”

‘Afterward, I kind of realized, he’s walking around sort of nervous about the [New Heights] podcast, he’s like, “My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you, I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,” because we’d been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album.

‘He’s like, “My heart is racing,” and I’ve never seen this dude nervous, ever.

‘He’s professionally not a nervous person.’