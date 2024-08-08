Taylor Swift fans are devastated by canceled Eras Tour shows in Austria over apparent attack plot

VIENNA (AP) — Dear tickets for sold-out Taylor Swift concert events in Vienna. A whole bunch of euros, if no more, dropped on flights and inns. Tens of hundreds of Swifties, bedecked in home made friendship bracelets, devastated by the cancellations of three Eras Tour reveals in Austria after authorities foiled an obvious assault plot.

Austrian safety officers mentioned two younger males wished to commit an assault exterior the stadium, killing as many individuals as doable utilizing knives or self-made explosives.

Live performance organizers mentioned they they anticipated as much as 65,000 followers inside Ernst Happel Stadium at every live performance and as many as 30,000 onlookers exterior, the place authorities mentioned the suspects deliberate to strike.

The venue sat empty Thursday morning other than media filming exterior. However later within the day on Corneliusgasse — a small avenue simply 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the stadium — followers flocked to commerce friendship bracelets and commiserate concerning the cancellations. The beaded bracelets, sometimes bearing Swift’s music titles or well-liked phrases, are normally swapped at concert events with strangers.

The followers gathered on Corneliusgasse particularly as a result of the road identify echoes “Cornelia Avenue,” the identify of a contemplative synth-pop monitor from Swift’s 2019 album, “Lover.”

The title refers to a avenue in New York Metropolis’s Greenwich Village, the place Swift rented a luxurious condo in 2016 and followers now go to to take selfies. “And I hope I by no means lose you, hope it by no means ends,” she sings within the music’s refrain. “I’d by no means stroll Cornelia Avenue once more.”

Swift has not spoken publicly concerning the plot or canceled reveals. “Taylor Nation,” a verified Instagram web page extensively believed to be run by her workforce, re-posted the announcement from live performance organizer Barracuda Music in a “story,” which is just seen for twenty-four hours. Her foremost account has not posted something.

Each suspects seemed to be impressed by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, authorities mentioned. The primary suspect, aged 19, had additionally posted an oath of allegiance on-line to the present chief of the Islamic State group, authorities mentioned. The suspects’ names weren’t launched in keeping with Austrian privateness guidelines.

The information rattled the celebrity’s followers, lots of whom took to social media to specific their devastation at lacking out.

Others, nevertheless, begged on-line for tickets to Swift’s subsequent reveals. She is anticipated to carry out at London’s Wembley stadium in 5 concert events between Aug. 15 and 20 to shut the European leg of her record-setting Eras Tour.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan mentioned officers have realized classes from a 2017 assault throughout an Ariana Grande live performance at northwest England’s Manchester Enviornment wherein a suicide bomber killed 22 folks. Khan mentioned Thursday that this month’s Swift reveals will go on.

Karoline Pedersen of Norway deliberate to go to a London live performance — she already noticed Swift in Could at a Sweden present — however now has second ideas despite the fact that police there say the Austrian plot has no hyperlink to the U.Okay.

“It’s not nice to should look over one’s shoulder. It angers me {that a} live performance like this, the place hundreds of thousands of women have mentioned they really really feel secure, must be became a spot of worry,” Pedersen advised NRK.

Some North American followers have traveled overseas in “tour tourism,” a sample that emerged throughout Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour. The phenomenon occurred when followers seen that tighter restrictions on ticket charges and resales in Europe made it no extra expensive — and doubtlessly cheaper — to see Swift carry out overseas moderately than nearer to dwelling.

Andrew Strauss and his mom, Alison Strauss, heard concerning the plot Wednesday whereas sipping wine at a New Jersey airport bar. Immediately, the 34-year-old’s cellphone “began blowing up.’’

“I used to be like, ‘wait, why are all these folks texting me damaged coronary heart emojis?’’’ he advised The Related Press from Vienna on Thursday. “After which I went on Twitter and I checked out my mother and I used to be like, ‘I feel the live performance is canceled.’ ”

The pair have been on a direct flight to Austria and “you possibly can see it, like, ripple via folks discovering out,” he mentioned.

Whereas he has already seen Swift in live performance, his mom has not. The present was the beginning of a European trip with different relations so that they determined to remain in Vienna anyway.

“I truly wish to write to her and inform her: ‘This was an incredible mother-son occasion. Are you able to get me tickets within the U.S. for one of many concert events?’” Alison Strauss, 62, mentioned.

The pair mentioned they nonetheless help Swift and imagine the live performance organizers made the right determination.

“It’s not in her nature to place anyone at risk,″ Alison Strauss mentioned. “And to play three sold-out concert events might be means an excessive amount of to threat.”

———

Dazio reported from Berlin and Kirka reported from London. Related Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin; Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; and Maria Sherman in New York contributed to this report.