Taylor Swift Experiences Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour in Dublin

Taylor Swift skilled a stage malfunction through the newest cease on her Eras Tour.

Whereas acting at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Eire, Swift was singing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” from The Tortured Poets Division, whereas standing on a platform that featured a number of particular person tiers. The entire completely different tiers had been purported to slowly slide again into the stage. Nonetheless, the one Swift was standing on obtained caught, in line with movies taken by followers and posted on social media.

Certainly one of Swift’s backup dancers, who was on one other portion of the platform through the efficiency, observed the malfunction and walked over to assist Swift down. It was all very gracefully executed, and she or he continued singing with out lacking a beat. Accoring to Individuals, the dancer who helped Swift was Jan Ravnik.

Watch the second right here and right here.

Swift is presently within the European leg of her massively profitable Eras Tour. She made headlines final week when her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a shock look throughout her London efficiency.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback got here out onstage throughout a efficiency of “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.” Wearing a tuxedo and sparkly prime hat, he picked up Swift and carried her for her outfit-change bit. He additionally powdered her face, busted a transfer and gave a giant smile when exiting the stage.