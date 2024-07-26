Taylor Swift endorses 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on her Instagram story

Taylor Swift is throwing all of her assist behind “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The singer shared a photograph of her, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Vigorous and Shawn Levy with a prolonged film endorsement. The 5 buddies in October attended the Chiefs vs. Jets sport, the second sport Swift publicly confirmed assist for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Over the previous few years I’ve watched certainly one of my finest buddies on this planet pour each little bit of his coronary heart, soul, sweat, time, vitality, jokes, ache, pleasure, insurrection, darkness, and magic into this movie,” she wrote. “He is created one of the best work of his life, and this movie looks like an precise pleasure portal, a wild escape from actuality, and an abs sandwich. I do not understand how he did it.”

