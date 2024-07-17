Taylor Swift Drops ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ as TTPD Single

Taylor Swift has chosen “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” as The Tortured Poets Division’s subsequent single.

“We’re so depressed we act prefer it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday daily! However as we speak is particular as a result of Taylor’s declaring it the following single from #TSTTPD!” the official Taylor Nation account wrote through Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. “Lights, digital camera, bitch, take heed to see the lovable new cowl on all streaming platforms.”

The announcement additionally included the quilt artwork for the only model of the track. The pic exhibits Swift, 34, rocking the sparkly set and blazer she wears whereas performing the track on her Eras Tour. The singer is surrounded by feather followers as she smiles on stage in entrance of the gang.

Swift additionally dropped an instrumental model of the track on streaming companies.

“I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” is the second track from TTPD to get the only therapy. When Swift dropped the album again in April, she selected “Fortnight,” her duet with Submit Malone, as the primary single.

Following the album’s launch, “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” has develop into one its hottest songs. The monitor debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard chart again in April. TTPD is at the moment nonetheless the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Swift added TTPD to her Eras Tour setlist for the European leg, which kicked off in Might. The set options a number of songs together with “Fortnight,” “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” and extra. Nevertheless, Swift is nearing the top of the leg with stops in Germany, Poland, Austria and a return to London’s Wembley Stadium.

Followers at Swift’s third Wembley present final month acquired a candy shock as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined her on stage throughout the Tortured Poets Division period. Kelce, 34, rocked a morning go well with and prime hat. He pretended to revive Swift after she carried out “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and helped get her prepared for the following track, which is “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

Kelce later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he joked to Swift about taking the stage along with her throughout her live performance.

“I initially talked about to Tay, I used to be like, ‘How humorous wouldn’t it be if I simply rolled out on one of many bikes throughout the 1989 [set]?’ She began laughing, she was like, ‘Would you critically be up for doing one thing like that?’” he recalled. “I used to be like, ‘I might love to do this, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the present sufficient, may as nicely put me to work right here. And positive sufficient, she discovered the right a part of the present for me to come back in.”