Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled after Austrian police say foiled terrorist plot targeted shows

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour exhibits in Vienna have been canceled due to what Austrian police say was a deliberate terrorist assault concentrating on the live shows.

“With affirmation from authorities officers of a deliberate terrorist assault at Ernst Happel Stadium, now we have no selection however to cancel the three scheduled exhibits for everybody’s security,” Barracuda Music, an occasion organizer within the metropolis, posted Wednesday night on Instagram.

Taylor Nation, an Instagram account run by Swift’s crew, reposted the message to its story.

In keeping with the publish, all tickets can be refunded and ticketholders can go to a web site to request refunds.

Swift’s web site additionally seems to replicate the cancellation. The Vienna exhibits beneath the “tour” tab now have a word accompanying the date and site info.

“*All tickets can be mechanically refunded inside the subsequent 10 enterprise days,” it says.

Swift has but to say something on social media, nor has she confirmed the cancellations.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer shared his disappointment over the cancellations on X and stated the scenario was severe. He thanked officers for figuring out the menace early and stopping what might have been a tragedy.

Swift was scheduled to carry out on the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the worldwide leg of the Eras Tour.

Earlier, officers stated two males had been arrested Wednesday in reference to allegations of plans to assault main occasions in Vienna, together with Swift’s coming live shows.

Two U.S. officers conversant in the investigation stated Austrian legislation enforcement is searching for an extra particular person or individuals who could have some information of the plans.

One of many males who had been arrested by Austrian federal and state police was a 19-year-old who’s alleged to have pledged his allegiance to ISIS, Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl stated at a information convention Wednesday.

The pair had aspirational plans for attacking Vienna’s main occasions websites and particularly had homed in on this coming weekend’s Swift live shows, in keeping with two U.S. officers briefed on the matter. They each grew to become radicalized by way of the web and are alleged to have had particular and detailed plans for learn how to perform an assault, the officers stated.

That they had been beneath surveillance for a while and had been well-known to the Austrians, the officers stated.

A bomb squad discovered chemical substances when the 19-year-old man was arrested, authorities stated. Investigators had been working to find out whether or not the substances might have been used to construct a bomb, authorities stated.

Officers stated that the 19-year-old man purchased chemical compounds however not all of the parts wanted to assemble a bomb and that almost certainly he wouldn’t have been capable of do earlier than this weekend’s occasions.

Nonetheless, the officers say Austrian legislation enforcement believed that they need to be taken into custody to ensure the pair didn’t attempt to conduct an assault utilizing different means.

In the end, the 2 had been arrested as officers introduced a strong safety plan had been put in place for the Swift live shows and Vienna at giant. Swift’s crew then introduced that the live shows could be canceled.

Austria’s Cobra unit, which is analogous to the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Workforce, assisted with the arrests.

Officers in Europe and within the U.S. instructed NBC Information that there was no particular plot to injure Swift herself however that the assault was targeted on the occasion.

A police official had stated earlier that there have been no plans to cancel the live shows and instructed reporters that “the concrete hazard has been minimized.” It’s not clear why these plans modified.

Swift has spoken about her considerations of a terrorist assault at one in every of her stadium exhibits. In 2019, she instructed Elle journal it was her largest concern.

“After the Manchester Area bombing and the Vegas live performance capturing, I used to be utterly terrified to go on tour this time as a result of I didn’t understand how we had been going to maintain 3 million followers secure over seven months,” Swift stated forward of the Lover Tour, which was then canceled due to Covid.

She added, “There was an amazing quantity of planning, expense, and energy put into retaining my followers secure.”

“My concern of violence has continued into my private life,” she stated. “I carry QuikClot military grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”

Swift hardly ever cancels exhibits. Most lately, she postponed the second of three Eras exhibits in Rio de Janeiro due to excessive temperatures after a fan died on the first of the exhibits owing to the warmth.