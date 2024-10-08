Taylor Swift Becomes Richest Female Musician: Here’s Who’s Behind Her

Topline

Taylor Swift leapfrogged singer and wonder mogul Rihanna to change into the world’s richest feminine musician following the blockbuster success of her Eras Tour, as different feminine artists, together with Madonna and Beyoncé, rank simply outdoors the billion-dollar membership.

Swift’s Eras Tour helped vault her to billionaire standing final 12 months. (Photograph by Dimitrios … [+] Kambouris/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Swift is now price $1.6 billion, Forbes estimates, up $500 million from final October, when Forbes reported Swift had change into a billionaire with a then-estimated web price of $1.1 billion. Proper behind Swift is Rihanna ($1.4 billion), whose wealth largely comes from her stakes in her Fenty Magnificence and Savage X Fenty firms fairly than her music catalog. Madonna, who is among the world’s high touring artists with greater than $1.6 billion in complete gross throughout all her live performance excursions, is simply behind billionaire standing with an estimated web price of $850 million in Could. Beyoncé was price an estimated $760 million as of Could, which elevated final 12 months after she pocketed about $100 million from her Renaissance World Tour. Canadian star Celine Dion is price an estimated $550 million, a lot of which comes from her profitable Las Vegas live performance residencies. EGOT-winning singer-actress Barbra Streisand, who printed an almost thousand-page memoir final 12 months, is price an estimated $460 million. Nation celebrity Dolly Parton is price $450 million, Forbes estimated in Could, a lot of which comes from her stake within the Tennessee household theme park Dollywood and the estimated $150 million worth of her music catalog. Katy Perry is price an estimated $350 million, following the reported $225 million sale of her music catalog in 2023 and a stint as a choose on American Idol that reportedly earned her $25 million per season.

How Has Swift Made Her Wealth?

Swift, 34, grew to become the primary musician to change into a billionaire solely based mostly on the worth of songs and performances in 2023. Forbes estimates her music catalog is price $600 million, and her excursions and royalties have pocketed her one other $600 million. She additionally owns an estimated $125 million in actual property. Her soar to billionaire standing was pushed largely by her ongoing Eras Tour, which started in March 2023 and is about to conclude in December. Final 12 months, Forbes estimated the primary leg of the Eras Tour alone earned her $190 million. The Eras Tour grew to become the primary ever live performance tour to surpass $1 billion in complete gross, Pollstar reported in December.

How Has Rihanna Made Her Wealth?

Rihanna, 36, grew to become a billionaire in 2021, Forbes estimated, largely due to the worth of her stake in Fenty Magnificence, the cosmetics firm she launched in 2017. She owns a 50% stake within the firm, in addition to an estimated 28% stake in lingerie model Savage X Fenty. Each firms are named after the singer, whose actual identify is Robyn Fenty. She launched her newest magnificence line, Fenty Hair, in June. Forbes ranked Rihanna because the 74th strongest girl on the earth in 2023. The remainder of her wealth comes from her music catalog—she has 14 Billboard Sizzling 100 No. 1 hits, the third-most of any artist, solely behind The Beatles and Mariah Carey. She carried out on the Tremendous Bowl halftime present in 2023, a quick break from her years-long hiatus from her music profession. She hasn’t launched an album since her 2016 album “Anti.”

What Different Musicians Have Made The Billionaire Ranks?

Jay-Z is the richest musician on the Forbes billionaire checklist, with an estimated web price of $2.5 billion. He’s the primary rapper to make the ranks. His wealth largely comes from his liquor enterprise: He bought a 50% stake in his champagne model, Armand de Brignac, to French luxurious items firm LVMH in 2021 for at the least $300 million, and a majority stake in his D’Usse cognac model to Bacardi for $750 million in 2023. Forbes ranked Jay-Z because the fifth-richest superstar on the earth in April. Forbes reported Bruce Springsteen grew to become a billionaire in June, with an estimated web price of $1.2 billion. The New Jersey legend made a lot of his wealth from his music catalog, which he bought to Sony in 2021 for $500 million. Exterior of music, Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion) and Oprah Winfrey ($3 billion) each rank forward of Swift and Rihanna because the world’s richest feminine celebrities.

As Swift’s wealth and fame have ballooned, so has her fame as one of many world’s strongest folks. Forbes ranked her the fifth strongest girl on the earth in 2023—making her the highest-ranked entertainer, and placing her within the firm of the world’s most influential political and enterprise leaders—citing the affect her Eras Tour has had on native economies and the dedication of her fan base, often called Swifties. Swift was additionally named the 2023 Time Individual of the Yr, and he or she has been thought-about an influential determine in politics. Her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris was credited with a spike in visits to vote.gov, a voter registration web site.

