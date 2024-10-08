Taylor Swift attends ‘Monday Night Football’ in Kansas City for Chiefs-Saints

Pop star Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce, is attending her first Chiefs sport since Week 2 on Monday night time.

Swift was noticed getting into Kansas Metropolis’s stadium main as much as the staff’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Swift, 34, has been in a relationship with Kelce — who turned 35 on Saturday — since final 12 months. She first started showing at Chiefs video games in September of final season.

The Chiefs received 26-13 and Kelce contributed good catches for 70 yards. In a twist, Khalen Saunders, her backup dancer’s brother had one of many highlights of the sport when he intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

Whereas Swift missed an unremarkable efficiency by Kelce in Week 3, she did miss his breakout sport in opposition to the Chargers in Week 4. In opposition to a divisional rival, Kelce had his finest day of the season, catching seven passes for 89 yards.

Although Kansas Metropolis is undefeated, Kelce hasn’t performed as much as his traditional customary this 12 months. By way of 4 video games, he’s averaging the fewest yards per reception and yards per sport of his profession. He additionally has no touchdowns getting into Monday.

The Chiefs’ offense undoubtedly may use Kelce’s contributions. The staff is lacking final season’s main rusher, Isiah Pacheco, after he broke a fibula in Week 2, in addition to its main receiver, Rashee Rice, who’s reportedly doubtless out for the season.