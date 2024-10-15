Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend ALCS game at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Seems, Taylor and Travis like to look at a little bit baseball, too.

Pop celebrity Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce, have been at Yankee Stadium on Monday evening for Recreation 1 of the American League Championship Collection between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The well-known couple sat collectively in a collection down the right-field line, within the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees’ 1932 World Collection championship.

Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native who went to highschool in Cleveland Heights, sported a darkish baseball cap with the phrases Midnight Rodeo on it. Swift additionally wore a hat on a 50-degree evening within the Bronx.

Kelce, who turned 35 on Oct. 5, grew up rooting for Kenny Lofton and Cleveland within the Nineteen Nineties. Kelce threw a wild ceremonial first pitch earlier than the Guardians’ season opener final yr.

It was the second main sporting occasion for Swift and Kelce in New York Metropolis over the previous five-plus weeks. The couple additionally sat in a field to look at the boys’s last on the U.S. Open tennis match on Sept. 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Tremendous Bowl champions, had a bye this weekend after opening the season 5-0. Their subsequent sport is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of final season’s Tremendous Bowl.

___

AP MLB: