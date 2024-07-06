Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship has come a good distance over time.

Earlier than the pair turned the besties they’re at present, Carpenter was a longtime fan of Swift. Earlier than dropping tracks like “Nonsense” and “Espresso,” Carpenter posted covers of Swift’s songs on her YouTube web page, together with “Image to Burn” and “White Horse.”

Along with protecting Swift’s music, Carpenter additionally attended a number of of Swift’s live shows. The previous Disney star lastly acquired the possibility to attach with the Grammy winner backstage at considered one of her Status exhibits.

“She had her cats along with her,” Carpenter recalled of assembly Swift for the primary time in a January 2024 interview with Who What Put on. “I’ve older sisters, so if something, it felt like that kind of a relationship.”

After that preliminary assembly, the duo grew shut as Carpenter started to make a reputation for herself within the music trade. After attending the Eras Tour herself in 2023, Carpenter was introduced as considered one of Swift’s openers for her worldwide leg.

Preserve scrolling to see Swift and Carpenter’s friendship over time:

2017

After attending a number of of Swift’s exhibits over time, Carpenter lastly acquired to fulfill Swift.

November 2021

4 years later, Swift despatched Carpenter a Purple (Taylor’s Model) bundle forward of the album’s launch.

“Thanks blondie,” Carpenter wrote through her Instagram Story on the time. “Being 22 is hitting very totally different proper now.”

August 2022

The singers posed collectively for a photograph on the 2022 VMA after-party.

November 2022

Three months later, Swift and Carpenter each attended the American Music Awards.

February 2023

Swift and Carpenter frolicked on the 2023 Grammys afterparty.

Could 2023

Carpenter was noticed within the VIP tent for Swift’s Eras Tour present in Philadelphia.

June 2023

Swift introduced that Carpenter could be becoming a member of her for the South American leg of the Eras Tour.

“Actually thrilled to let you know this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We’re bringing The Eras Tour to you this 12 months!” Swift wrote through X on the time. Candy angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn might be becoming a member of us on the entire exhibits!”

After the information broke, Carpenter opened up about how significant the chance was on condition that she was a lifelong fan of Swift.

“Making an attempt to course of this however alas I shant. CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA,” she penned. “Thank u @taylorswift13 u the 1 :’) that is the dreamiest dream come true.”

September 2023

Carpenter and Swift posed collectively whereas attending the 2023 VMAs.

October 2023

The “Pores and skin” singer tagged alongside in Swift’s group outing to cheer on Travis Kelce because the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs confronted off in opposition to the New York Jets.

December 2023

Carpenter was noticed at Swift’s thirty fourth birthday celebration in New York Metropolis.

February 2024

After the Latin America exhibits, Carpenter additionally joined Swift on the Australian leg of the Eras Tour. Whereas on the town, Swift and Carpenter frolicked on the Australia Zoo.

On the first present in Sydney, Swift introduced Carpenter, who needed to cancel her set resulting from climate, out to carry out a duet through the acoustic set. They sang a mashup of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

March 2024

After Carpenter wrapped up her leg of the Eras Tour, she penned a considerate message for Swift to precise her gratitude for the chance.

“And probably the most thank-you’s I’ve ever thank-you’d to Taylor,” she gushed. “I really feel so fortunate to witness the magic that’s you and this tour. There may be really nobody such as you and there by no means might be! I like you with all my coronary heart and I’ll cherish this Taybrina period (and all of the eras) until the top of time 💞💞💞”

June 2024

After Carpenter raised eyebrows along with her SKIMS — which is owned by Kim Kardashian — marketing campaign, the “Feather” singer shared that she talked to Swift about it given her tumultuous historical past with the Kardashians star.

“As a lot as folks need to imagine you’re tuned into each little factor, I’m not as a result of I’m continuously working,” she mentioned to Rolling Stone. “In that state of affairs, I’ve been very, very communicative along with her about that state of affairs, and I simply love her a lot and assist her until the top. So it was no weirdness for me, however I do know folks will simply say issues as a result of that’s all they’ve time to do.”

July 2024

As Carpenter continued to dominate the Billboard charts with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Swift congratulated her pal on all her success.

“Summer time of Sabrina and will it proceed endlessly 😇,” Swift declared whereas replying to Carpenter’s Instagram submit.