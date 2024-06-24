Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams Sing Duet at London Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift proved that she and Gracie Abrams are friendship targets whereas the duo carried out a shock duet throughout her Eras Tour live performance in London.

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna problem myself to sing as many eras of music as doable, and it’s been certainly one of my favourite elements of the tour,” Swift, 34, mentioned throughout her Eras Tour efficiency at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23. “If you understand the phrases to this one, you get further credit score factors as a result of it’s solely been out for, like, two days.”

Swift famous that the music is “technically not one which’s mine in any respect, it’s my good friend Gracie’s.”

“Once I let you know I simply love this lady a lot … however once you write with somebody it’s such as you see the entire thing [and] all of the artistry, you see who this individual is basically and writing along with her, she’s like so badass. Like, that’s a author,” Swift gushed. “I used to be telling her tonight that I’d gauge the thrill stage for the music. I’m gonna play the music ‘Us.’”

Abrams, 24, proceeded to stroll out on stage and the twosome embraced. “So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us simply got here out,” Swift continued. “I really like you a lot. … We had cosmos and dinner after which we got here house and opened wine and we have been simply speaking about life.”

Moments earlier than the duet, Abrams was noticed by followers exiting the VIP tent. Abrams, who has opened for a number of of Swift’s previous Eras reveals, launched a duet that the 2 girls cowrote known as “Us” on Friday, June 21.

“One thing caught our ear on the similar time very exhausting and quick,” Abrams advised Billboard in a June profile. “So we ran to the piano and began penning this music. I used to fantasize about that form of a factor as a child.”

Swift, for her half, bought out three concert events at Wembley on Friday, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday. She’s set to return to the town for 5 extra dates in August.

Abrams wasn’t the one visitor Swift introduced on stage throughout her Eras Tour efficiency on Sunday. Whereas concluding her Tortured Poets Division part of the present, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, lined up alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik.

Wearing an identical morning go well with and high hat, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish, 34, additionally did a jig on stage.