Taylor Rousseau Grigg Marked Wedding Anniversary 6 Weeks Before Death

Two months earlier than social media persona Taylor Rousseau Grigg unexpectedly died at age 25, she celebrated a milestone with husband Cameron Grigg.

“Completely happy one yr to us. I really like you, Cameron!! 💛,” Taylor wrote through Instagram on August 19, sharing wedding ceremony footage.

Taylor and Cameron, who met through social media in 2021, acquired married in August 2023.

Six weeks after Taylor’s anniversary add, Cameron confirmed her “sudden and sudden” loss of life.

“Nobody ever expects to should cope with this type of ache and heartache, particularly at our age,” he wrote through Instagram on Saturday, October 5. “This previous yr Taylor has handled extra ache and struggling than most individuals do in a lifetime. And despite that, she nonetheless has been such a lightweight and all the time introduced pleasure to everybody round her.”

Cameron continued, “She is essentially the most courageous and powerful lady I do know, and her confidence within the Lord outweighed each different circumstance she’s confronted, even in her darkest hours. I do know she’s saved my life and so many others on the market. Her earthly physique remains to be right here with us being ran by machines to maintain her organs viable for donation.”

A reason for loss of life has not been confirmed, although Cameron talked about in his Saturday put up that Taylor had been coping with undisclosed medical points.

“With this being so sudden and sudden we don’t have something financially so as,” Cameron defined in his put up. “Taylor has been out and in of the hospital since we acquired married which has affected our monetary state of affairs, subsequently we don’t have any insurance coverage. A good friend arrange a GoFundMe for anybody who want to contribute. And even in the event you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our household are all the time wanted.”

A GoFundMe arrange in Taylor’s title to cowl her medical and funeral bills has raised greater than $27,000 on the time of publication.

“It’s with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now unfold her wings,” a GoFundMe description reads. “Her spirit will stay on within the hearts of all who knew her. At the moment we’d recognize everybody’s respect and privateness for our household presently. Her social media household was an enormous blessing in her life and we can not thanks all sufficient for the love and assist that you’ve introduced her.”

Taylor was finest often known as a social media influencer with over 1.3 million TikTok followers. She additionally owned on-line boutiques Beaux Savage and Sauvage and Magnificence.