Taylor Rousseau Grigg Died From Addison’s Disease: What Is It?

TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg unexpectedly died on the age of 25 on account of problems of Addison’s illness.

On Thursday, October 10, a consultant for Grigg’s household confirmed to At present that the social media star’s explanation for loss of life was on account of problems from bronchial asthma and Addison’s illness.

In keeping with the Mayo Clinic, Addison’s illness, which can also be known as adrenal insufficiency, happens when the physique doesn’t create sufficient of sure hormones. It may happen when an individual’s physique’s adrenal glands make too little cortisol and too little aldosterone, which is an extra hormone.

Addison’s illness is usually a life-threatening situation that may have an effect on anybody. Nonetheless, it may be handled by taking hormones to exchange those which can be lacking.

Signs of the situation sometimes happen slowly and most often over the course of months. Addison’s illness has a variety of signs starting from bodily illnesses to even melancholy and irritability.

Nonetheless, if signs like darkened areas of pores and skin, dehydration, extreme fatigue, unexplained weight reduction, nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, lightheadedness, getting salt cravings or experiencing muscle or joint ache happen, it’s best to seek the advice of a health care provider.

Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, introduced in October that she unexpectedly died.

“Nobody ever expects to must take care of this sort of ache and heartache, particularly at our age,” Cameron wrote through Instagram on Saturday, October 5. “This previous 12 months Taylor has handled extra ache and struggling than most individuals do in a lifetime. And despite that she nonetheless has been such a light-weight and at all times introduced pleasure to everybody round her.”

He continued: “She is probably the most courageous and robust lady I do know, and her confidence within the Lord outweighed each different circumstance she’s confronted, even in her darkest hours. I do know she’s saved my life and so many others on the market. Her earthly physique remains to be right here with us being ran by machines to maintain her organs viable for donation.”

Whereas Cameron, who wed Taylor in August 2023, didn’t reveal how Taylor died on the time, he shared that the social media character, who had greater than 1.3 million followers, struggled with medical points.

“With this being so sudden and sudden we don’t have something financially so as,” he continued. “Taylor has been out and in of the hospital since we bought married which has affected our monetary state of affairs, subsequently we don’t have any insurance coverage.”

Cameron shared {that a} GoFundMe was created to assist the Grigg household cowl prices. Whereas donations are appreciated, Cameron added that “prayers for our household are at all times wanted.”