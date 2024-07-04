Target Circle Week: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation if you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

We formally have the dates for Goal Circle Week! This extremely sought-after gross sales occasion is a week-long event the place you may get offers on all of your favorites throughout style, residence, tech and extra. (It’s additionally a good time to get a jumpstart on back-to-school buying!)

Whether or not you’re a seasoned Goal shopper with Circle rewards already lined up or don’t know the place to start out with Circle reductions, now we have all the small print of the week-long occasion right here! Learn on to get the entire info!

10 Greatest Early Offers You Can Get Proper Now

Though we’re nonetheless just a few days away from the official kickoff of Goal Circle Week, you can begin buying now for offers at Goal! Listed below are 10 offers we’re positive our early hen consumers will love!

Shade & Shore Ladies’s One Shoulder Asymmetrical Lower Out One Piece Swimsuit — was $40, now simply $32!

Shade & Shore Straw Visor Hat — was $10, now simply $8!

Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports activities Wirefree Bra — was $47, now simply $33!

Costway Patio Outsized Rattan Egg Chair Lounge Basket with 4 Cushions — was $729, now simply $337!

Keurig Okay-Mini Single-Serve Okay-Cup Pod Espresso Maker — was $90, now simply $60!

Ninja Sizzling & Iced XL Espresso Maker with Speedy Chilly Brew — was $150, now simply $120!

PHILIPS Wi-fi soundbar with subwoofer 2.1 Channel Soundbar Dolby Atmos DTS Play-Fi Suitable 240W House Theater — was $200, now simply $140!

VIZIO D-Collection 40″ Class 1080p FHD Full-Array LED Good TV — was $170, now simply $160!

Roborock Qrevo Professional Robotic Vacuum and Mop with FlexiArm Edge Mopping — was $1,000, now simply $800!

Shark Navigator Swivel Professional Pet Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleansing Brushroll — was $250, now simply $200!

What’s Goal Circle Week?

Goal Circle Week is a week-long gross sales occasion completely accessible for Goal Circle Members. There are sitewide gross sales throughout many classes like meals, style, residence and past.

When is Goal Circle Week?

Goal Circle Week will happen from July 7-13 beginning at 3:00 am EST.

Do I Have to Be a Goal Circle Member?

Sure! Though Goal is understood for providing its clients offers and financial savings on a regular basis, being a Goal Circle member opens you as much as buying much more reductions and offers (and racking up rewards). It’s the one solution to get the financial savings and offers of Goal Circle Week. Along with your Goal Circle membership, you get entry to offers routinely utilized at checkout, can earn Goal Circle rewards and get personalised offers. You can even redeem free trials and hyperlinks to different rewards applications and assist Goal determine the place to provide again to the neighborhood!

How Do I Turn out to be a Goal Circle Member?

You possibly can join a Goal Circle right here. It’s free! You can even improve with a paid Goal Circle 360 membership for simply $49 for the primary 12 months (frequently $99). This may assist offer you a head begin on saving some dough! The Goal Circle program offers you entry to advantages like limitless same-day supply with Shipt with no supply charges on orders over $35, free two-day transport and no-rush returns.

What Is on Sale Throughout Goal Circle Week?

Throughout Goal Circle Week, you may count on to see offers akin to as much as 50% off toy manufacturers together with Lego, Monster Jam and LOL Shock, as much as 40% off kitchen and floorcare together with Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell, as much as 30% off bedding and bathtub together with Casaluna and Threshold and way more!

Don’t need to miss the highest 2024 offers? Be certain that to bookmark our Store With Us web page for very important sale updates throughout all main gross sales this summer time!

How Can I Begin Making ready?

After getting your Goal Circle membership arrange, you can begin buying and accumulating offers immediately! As an illustration, if in case you have the Goal app, the Circle Bonus notification will recommend offers and gross sales taking place at the moment that align along with your pursuits and buying habits.

Goal suggests checking the app each day for brand spanking new unique offers of the day. For instance, on July 11 solely, for Goal Circle members, there’s a Starbucks Purchase Any Beverage, Get One 50% off deal. There are additionally deliberate financial savings for back-t0-school looking for these early birds!

You can begin investigating Circle Week offers by way of the app proper now, and begin concentrating on (no-pun supposed) your wants!

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Study extra about Goal Circle Week right here!