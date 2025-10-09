Tanzania vs Zambia LIVE Score Updates: first few minutes without excitement (0-0) | 10/08/2025

We reach the 30th minute of the match while Kelvin Kapumbu recovers after receiving treatment on the pitch. The referee decides to caution Yahya Omary after he commits a hard foul on the Zambian player in the middle of the pitch. It is the first caution of the match.

Tanzania closed in. The home team tried to launch a counterattack, which ultimately fell short when Feisal Salum couldn’t find a passing option and decided to shoot from mid-range. However, the ball went wide to the right.

The match continues at Amaan Stadium. We still have no scoring opportunities, and neither team has taken control of the game. For now, it’s just possession of the ball that ends without any clear chances to score.

We’re into the first quarter of an hour of the game. The home team recently had a chance with a mid-range shot, but the ball went over the goal. It was the first sign of attack in the match. The score remains 0-0.

The game continues in these early minutes. There have been more interruptions near the penalty areas, but the attempts come to nothing. There have been no shots on goal yet… The goalkeepers are spectators.

The first few minutes of the match are underway at Amaan Stadium. So far, neither team has dominated possession… Both teams are still speculating a lot about what they want to show on the pitch. Still no goals.

THE MATCH KICKS OFF! The referee blows his whistle to signal the start of the game, and Tanzania vs. Zambia, matchday 9 of Group E in the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, is now underway at Amaan Stadium. Let’s see who comes away with the three points.

We are ready for this day of African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup! The Amaan Stadium welcomes the players from Tanzania and Zambia to its pitch. The fans in attendance have created a remarkable atmosphere. The ball will be rolling in a few moments.

Stay tuned! We are just minutes away from bringing you the latest news on the Tanzania vs. Zambia match at Amaan Stadium. In a few minutes, we will share the team lineups for this African qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup.

Amidst a rather expectant atmosphere, the Zambian national team delegation has arrived at Amaan Stadium. The visiting team is also putting the finishing touches in place before the start of the match. Kickoff time is approaching.

This is how the Tanzanian national team delegation arrived at Amaan Stadium. The home team has arrived at the venue, surrounded by their fans, and is now finalizing details for the start of the match. The kickoff is just moments away.

Everything is ready at Amaan Stadium. The pitch is in good condition and waiting for the players. The stands are beginning to fill with fans, and the teams have already arrived at the venue where the match will take place.

We’re back! We’re ready to bring you all the action from the Tanzania vs. Zambia match on matchday 9 of Group E of the 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers. We invite you to follow the events of this match with us.