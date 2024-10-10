Tampa Resident ‘Lieutenant Dan’ Survives Hurricane Milton On His Boat

Topline

Joseph Malinowski, identified to TikTok as Lieutenant Dan, survived two straight hurricanes on his small sailboat in Tampa, defying pleas to hunt higher shelter from police, politicians and 1000’s of TikTok viewers and propelling him to fame and a doable profession in livestreaming.

“Lieutenant Dan” resisted pleas from police to go away his boat earlier than Hurricane Milton hit Tampa. … [+] (Picture by Spencer Platt/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

Key Info

Terrence Concannon, a senior on the College of Tampa who posts on TikTok underneath the title Tampa Terrence, documented Malinowski’s willpower to remain on his boat all through each Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Malinowski’s insistence on staying in his boat sparked concern from native officers, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor mentioned throughout a Wednesday afternoon press briefing that Tampa police had introduced him to a shelter, however he was nonetheless in his boat by the point the hurricane hit. Malinowski informed native reporters after Milton hit he didn’t wish to evacuate, claiming the “most secure place to be is on a ship in a flood,” and that he felt “positive” after the hurricane. Concannon garnered hundreds of thousands of views posting movies of Malinowski, together with one in every of police urging Malinowski to evacuate, a tour of his boat and interviews with Malinowski about why he refused to go away his boat. In Concannon’s newest replace, posted late Wednesday evening, Malinowski joined in style livestreamer Adin Ross on a stream because the hurricane raged, by which Ross mentioned he would purchase Malinowski a brand new boat value between $50,000 and $100,000 and would give him a take care of the streaming platform Kick, on which Malinowski may livestream his adventures on his boat.

Key Background

Concannon first posted about Malinowski on Sept. 25, simply earlier than Hurricane Helene hit, by which Concannon requested Malinowski what he needed to say to the storm. “F*ck you, you need me? Come and get me,” Malinowski mentioned from his boat. Concannon posted about Malinowski many instances all through each hurricanes, along with his most-viewed video racking up 30 million views on Sept. 26. In that video, Concannon interviewed Malinowski from his boat as sea ranges rose asking for an replace, by which Malinowski mentioned, “up to now, so good.” Concannon mentioned in a single video posted earlier than Milton hit that he secured a lodge room for Malinowski and hoped that he would evacuate his boat, however mentioned Malinowski was insistent on staying within the boat. Concannon additionally began a GoFundMe for Malinowski to buy a brand new boat, which has raised greater than $37,000 up to now. Malinowski informed NBC Information he has been homeless for the previous 10 years and solely just lately moved to Florida. He had his left leg amputated under the knee after being hit by a automobile when he was 16 years outdated. Concannon gave Malinowski the “Lieutenant Dan” nickname after the character from “Forrest Gump,” an amputee whose boat survives a hurricane.

Shocking Truth

Malinowski denied Castor’s declare that police had introduced him to a shelter, telling Ross on his livestream that he informed police “somebody will put me up for tonight, and I solely mentioned that to get them the hell away from me, however they went again and informed the mayor that they obtained me to go to a shelter or no matter.”

Tangent

“Lieutenant Dan” captivated 1000’s of TikTok viewers who expressed each concern for his well-being and amusement over his insistence on staying within the boat. “Lieutenant Dan is stressing me out greater than Milton at this level,” the highest touch upon one in every of Concannon’s TikTok movies says. “If he will get by this he’s gonna be a Tampa legend perpetually,” one other commenter mentioned.

Additional Studying

A Florida man using out Hurricane Milton on his boat alarms TikTok and native officers (NBC Information)

Hurricane Milton Reside Updates: Extra Than 3 Million With out Energy—However DeSantis Says Storm ‘Not The Worst Case Situation (Forbes)

Some Influencers Aren’t Leaving Florida Regardless of Hurricane Milton—Sparking On-line Criticism (Forbes)