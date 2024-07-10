Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against a minor

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation in opposition to a minor within the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Plata District Workplace Prosecutor Kelmin Duncan and the spokesperson for the Legal professional Common’s Workplace, Nairobi Viloria, informed ESPN’s Juan Recio that they introduced the formal accusation in opposition to Franco on Tuesday, 4 days after the preliminary deadline expired July 5.

Franco has been below investigation since July 10, 2023, when a criticism was filed in opposition to him for allegedly having had sexual relations with a 14-year-old lady.

In a information launch, the prosecution mentioned Franco can also be being charged with human trafficking, which carries a most 20-year sentence. The mom of the lady, who’s being accused of sexual exploitation and cash laundering, was charged with human trafficking as nicely.

Franco’s Dominican-based lawyer, Teodosio Jáquez, informed ESPN on Wednesday that the primary preliminary listening to for the case can be held on August 14.

Franco was initially accused by Dominican prosecutors of business sexual exploitation and cash laundering on Jan. 3. Six days later, after additional evaluate of the proof, a decide within the Dominican Republic as a substitute accused Franco of a lesser cost of sexual and psychological abuse.

In an almost 600-page doc obtained by ESPN and introduced to the decide at a listening to in January, prosecutors shared the proof they’ve discovered of their investigation into Franco. The file contains transcripts of interviews with the lady and her kin and messages between Franco and the lady.

Jay Reisinger, Franco’s United States-based lawyer, informed The Related Press that he couldn’t remark as a result of Franco had not obtained formal notification of any prices.

Main League Baseball and the MLB Gamers Affiliation lately prolonged Franco’s administrative go away by means of July 14, a procedural transfer whereas the Dominican authorities labored on the legal case.

MLB launched a separate investigation into Franco that’s not anticipated to be accomplished till after his legal case is resolved.

“We’re conscious of the costs in opposition to Mr. Franco,” MLB mentioned in a press release Wednesday. “Our investigation stays open, and we’ll proceed to intently monitor the case because it strikes ahead.”

Franco, 23, agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, simply 70 video games into his main league profession.

Info from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez was used on this report.