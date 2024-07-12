Monte Kiffin, a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor and one of the vital celebrated assistant coaches in NFL historical past, handed away on Thursday. He was 84.

The Buccaneers household mourned the lack of one of the vital beloved figures ever to grace their amenities. Kiffin spent 13 seasons because the group’s defensive coordinator as a part of a training profession that lasted 29 years within the NFL. He additionally coached on the school stage for 26 years, together with three (1980-82) as the pinnacle coach at North Carolina State, and had a quick taking part in profession within the Canadian Soccer League.

“Monte Kiffin was a beloved and iconic member of the Buccaneers household, and our total group mourns his loss right now,” stated the Glazer Household, homeowners of the Buccaneers, in a press release. “As a coach, Monte was a real innovator who bought the perfect out of his gamers and helped create one of many signature defenses of the early 2000s. His passionate and energetic management model resonated with all his gamers, and he was instrumental in our first Tremendous Bowl win and the success of Corridor of Famers corresponding to Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Off the sector, Monte was sort, real, gracious and all the time had a constructive angle. He was very particular to the Buccaneers group and our household. We ship our heartfelt condolences to his spouse, Robin, sons Lane and Chris, daughter Heidi and the complete Kiffin household.”

Kiffin was employed by Tony Dungy in 1996 after Dungy landed the Buccaneers’ head teaching job. The 2 ushered in among the finest and most sustained eras of protection in NFL historical past. After ending twenty seventh in league defensive rankings in 1995, Tampa Bay improved to eleventh in Kiffin’s first yr on the helm. The Buccaneers would then end within the prime 10 in every of the following 9 seasons and in 11 of the following 12. That included three two first-place rankings and 6 others within the prime 5.

In 2002, Kiffin presided over one of many biggest single-season defensive performances the NFL has ever seen. His crew allowed simply 252.8 yards per recreation, practically 40 yards higher than the second-place Carolina Panthers, and 12.3 factors per recreation, pitching two shutouts alongside the best way. Kiffin’s protection allowed simply 10 passing touchdowns, pressured 38 turnovers and scored 5 touchdowns of its personal. The 196 factors allowed total by the Buccaneers in 2002 rank because the fifth fewest in a 16-game season in NFL historical past.

That season ended with the primary Tremendous Bowl championship in franchise historical past, because the protection recorded 5 sacks, 5 interceptions and a still-standing Tremendous Bowl report three pick-sixes in a 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. After the season, Kiffin was named the Assistant Coach of the 12 months by each Soccer Digest and the Professional Soccer Writers Affiliation.

Most of the Buccaneers’ defensive group data had been set whereas Kiffin was the coordinator. The 2002 group allowed the fewest factors and factors per recreation in group historical past and likewise set Buc marks for lowest passer ranking (48.4) and completion proportion (50.8%) allowed. The 2000 squad set the group single-season normal with 55 sacks. The 1999 group surrendered solely 228 first downs, one other group report. The 1998 protection allowed a franchise-low 31.7% third-down conversion fee. Seven of the 11 shutouts in Buccaneers historical past occurred beneath Kiffin’s watch.

The longest-tenured coach in Buccaneers annals, Kiffin helped develop 4 gamers who are actually within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame: Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Rondé Barber. Sapp was named the NFL Defensive Participant of the 12 months in 1999 and Brooks earned the identical honor in 2002. Throughout his 13 years because the Bucs’ defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay defenders earned 36 Professional Bowl berths unfold amongst eight completely different gamers. In that very same span, the Related Press bestowed first or second-team All-Professional honors on Buccaneer defenders 27 occasions.