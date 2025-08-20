Tampa — August 19, 2025

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here’s what you need to know.

Your Weather Planner

It will be another hot and humid one for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

It will feel like the low 100s with the humidity factored in.

Expect scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon to cover around half of the area.

Lows will fall to the upper 70s at night.

Highs: 94 Lows: 79 Rain Coverage 40%

Highs: 94 Lows: 79 Rain Coverage 40%

Around Tampa Bay

1. Manatee Schools beefs up security for new school year

The Evolv weapons detection system is used every school day in Manatee County’s middle and high schools.

2. Florida Democrats call on blue states to embrace mid-decade redistricting

Florida Democrats are pushing their party nationwide to embrace mid-decade redistricting as a way to counter Republican moves in states like Texas and Florida that could tilt the balance of power in Congress.

3. Tampa family, made homeless because of storms, celebrate their new home

A Tampa family of 5, once homeless, is crediting partnerships for helping them get through rough times and find a new place to call home.

4. Robots at St. Anthony’s Hospital help the nursing staff in big way

It may feel futuristic to see robots rove around St. Anthony’s Hospital every day, but Beaker and Hygeia are more than just mechanical marvels — they serve an important function.

5. Air Canada strike nearly strands St. Pete man in Toronto

The Air Canada strike, which entered its third day on Monday, has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers during the peak summer season and nearly left a St. Petersburg man stranded in Toronto.

Around the Nation

1. DOJ will begin sending Epstein files to House Oversight Committee Friday

2. Trump says Zelenskyy and Putin will meet, then trilateral summit after White House talks with European leaders

3. State Department has revoked more than 6,000 student visas so far this year

4. ‘Ketamine Queen’ accused of selling fatal dose to Matthew Perry agrees to plead guilty

Quote of the Day

In their latest lawsuit against the Trump administration, a coalition of 21 attorneys general sued the Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi Monday, alleging they are unlawfully withholding $1 billion in grants for victims of crimes.

The attorneys general, all Democrats, argue the federal government is illegally tying immigration enforcement requirements to the funds.