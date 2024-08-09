Taliyah Brooks 2024 Olympic games women’s heptathlon results

Comply with this web page for updates on how Wichita Falls native Taliyah Brooks is faring in the course of the girls’s heptathlon competitors on the 2024 ParisOlympics.

The competitors began Thursday morning and finishes on Friday.

A stream devoted simply to the heptathlon’s varied occasions might be discovered on the Peacock app, out there on most streaming units and within the Apple and Google Play shops.

Paris Olympics Girls’s Heptathlon Schedule

All instances are native to Wichita Falls.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

1:55 p.m. – 200 meters

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

4:20 a.m. – Javelin throw (Group A)

5:30 a.m. – Javelin throw (Group B)

1:15 p.m. – 800 meters

Taliyah Brooks begins sturdy in heptathlon 100-meter hurdles

Taliyah Brooks acquired out to a quick begin in her Olympic debut Thursday.

Brooks had the second finest time within the girls’s heptathlon 100-meter hurdles race, clocking in at 13 seconds flat. That efficiency was price 1,124 factors.

Brooks, a 2014 Rider graduate, had the most effective begin of any of the eight opponents within the third warmth of the occasion however clipped the sixth hurdle, permitting Switzerland’s Annik Kaelin to overhaul her. Kaelin had the most effective hurdles time with a 12.87.

The 100-meter hurdles was the primary occasion of the heptathlon competitors.

Taliyah Brooks’ excessive leap outcomes

Brooks completed with a top of 1.77 meters within the excessive leap, including 941 factors to her whole of two,065 after two occasions within the girls’s heptathlon. She was tied for the eighth finest mark out of 23 opponents.

A number of athletes had been nonetheless competing within the occasion on the time of this writing.

Brooks at the moment sits sixth within the general standings, which will likely be up to date on this web page as soon as the excessive leap has been accomplished.

Taliyah Brooks’ shot put outcomes

Brooks struggled in what has been considered one of her weakest occasions within the girls’s heptathlon, ending 18th within the shot put with a throw of 13.58 meters.

The efficiency netted Brooks 766 factors for a three-event whole of two,831. She dropped a spot within the general standings to seventh.

Brooks’ finest try got here from her first throw of the shot put. She didn’t prime 13 meters with both of her remaining two makes an attempt.

Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam had the most effective efficiency within the shot with a personal-best mark of 15.54 meters. Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands was second at 15.07 and Noor Vidts of Belgium third at 14.57.

That’s the second consecutive occasion Thiam has completed with the most effective mark and jumped Nice Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson for the general lead with 3,070 factors. Johnson-Thompson is simply 50 factors behind her in second place. USA’s Anna Corridor is third with 2,965 factors after an eight-place end within the shot put.

Taliyah Brooks’ leads to the 200 meters

Brooks raced to the ninth-best time within the heptathlon’s 200-meter sprint, clocking in at 24.02 seconds. The 979 factors she garnered from that efficiency retains Brooks in seventh place after the primary day of competitors.

The heptathlon resumes at 3:05 a.m. native time Friday with the lengthy leap – considered one of Brooks’ specialties.

Nice Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson had the most effective mark within the 200 meters with a 23.44, shifting her again into first place of the general standings with 4,055 factors. Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam (4,007) is second and USA’s Anna Corridor (3,956) is third.

2024 Paris Olympics Girls’s Heptathlon Outcomes

Present standings (via 4 occasions) – 1. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nice Britain, 4,055; 2. Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium, 4,007; 3. Anna Corridor, USA, 3,956; 4. Noor Vidts, Belgium, 3,951; 5. Sofie Dokter, Netherlands, 3,893; 6. Annik Kaelin, Switzerland, 3,834; 7. Taliyah Brooks, USA, 3,810; 8. Adrianna Sulek-Schubert, Poland, 3,770; 9. Anouk Vetter, Netherlands, 3,767; 10. Emma Oosterwegel, Netherlands, 3,743.

100 hurdles – 1. Annika Kaelin, Switzerland, 12.87; 2. Taliyah Brooks, USA, 13.0; 3. Noor Vidts, Belgium, 13.1; 4. Martha Araujo, Colombia, 13.15; 5. Chari Hawkins, USA, 13.16; 6. Adrianna Sulek-Schubert, Poland, 13.32; 7. Anna Corridor, USA, 13.36; 8. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nice Britain, 13.4; 9. Sveva Gerevini, Italy, 13.4; 10. Emma Oosterwegel, Netherlands, 13.41.

Excessive leap – 1. Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium, 1.92; 2. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nice Britain, 1.92; 3. Anna Corridor, USA, 1.89; 4. Sofie Dokter, Netherlands, 1.86; 5. Noor Vidts, Belgium, 1.83; 6. Jade O’Dowda, Nice Britain, 1.80; 7. Camryn Newton-Smith, Australia, 1.80; 8. Taliyah Brooks, USA, 1.77; 8. Adrianna Sulek-Schubert, Poland, 1.77; 10. Kate O’Connor, Eire, 1.77.

Shot put – 1. Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium, 15.54; 2. Anouk Vetter, The Netherlands, 15.07; 3. Noor Vidts, Belgium, 14.57; 4. Emma Oosterwegel, The Netherlands, 14.54; 5. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nice Britain, 14.44; 6. Saga Vanninen, Finland, 14.19; 7. Martha Araujo, Colombia, 14.15; 8. Anna Corridor, USA, 14.11; 9. Carolin Schaefer, Germany, 14.02; 10. Annik Kaelin, Switzerland, 14.02. Additionally: 18. Taliyah Brooks, USA, 13.58.

200 meters – 1. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nice Britain, 23.44; 2. Sveva Gerevini, Italy, 23.58; 3. Sofie Dokter, Netherlands, 23.73; 4. Carolin Schaefer, Germany, 23.85; 5. Noor Vidts, Belgium, 23.86; 6. Auriana Lazraq-Khlass, France, 232.87; 7. Annik Kaelin, Switzerland, 23.88; 8. Anna Corridor, USA, 23.89; 9. Taliyah Brooks, USA, 24.02; 10. Adrianna Sulek-Schubert, Poland, 24.2.