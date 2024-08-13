Talaria Media Ramps Up Slate with Female-Led Wrestling Drama

Talaria Media is beefing up its improvement pipeline with three new initiatives. Rising scribe Jamie Anderson, who has develop into a go-to artistic for the Bobby Morgan-founded firm, is concerned in all three initiatives.

Anderson is hooked up to direct the wrestling drama Arigato Tokyo from a script by Mark Blutman, who received an Emmy for the Apple TV+ present Ghostwriter. In keeping with the logline, Arigato Tokyo follows “getting older wrestling famous person Annie In a position, who travels to Tokyo to reignite the extreme feud that made her and her Japanese counterpart well-known. As Annie’s bodily and psychological well being spiral earlier than the combat, she kinds an unlikely, unbreakable bond along with her opponent’s son, setting her on a path to restoration.” Talaria is producing the mission.

Anderson can be behind Good Egg, writing a script described as “a feminine empowerment story set within the mid-1800s” that “follows an emboldened trailblazer who should combat for the respect and cooperation of her barbaric, male colleagues as she goals to develop into the primary girl to earn a medical diploma within the U.S.” It’s primarily based on the true story of Elizabeth Blackwell, and along with Talaria, it counts Sean Robins of SR-48 as producer.

On the TV facet, the Anderson-created single-camera comedy Leapfrog takes inspiration from the scribe’s relationship along with her veteran father, and in addition makes use of tales from Unsealed, the e-book by former Navy SEAL Mark Greene. The collection “follows a retired Navy SEAL as he struggles to regulate to civilian life, and is pressured to work at a new-age non secular heart together with his estranged daughter.” Greene serves as a technical advisor, with Morgan government producing.

“We now have a common philosophy of telling tales which can be uplifting,” says Talaria founder Bobby Morgan of teaming with Anderson. “We needed to concentrate on grit and resilience, and to some extent, add a bit little bit of humor to powerful subjects.”

The slate joins Sigma Pressure, a TV present in improvement at Amazon with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Means. The corporate’s earlier initiatives embrace the Catherine Hardwicke function Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale, the Emmy-nominated doc The Nice Debate with Charles Barkley, and sports activities doc Saving the Roar, in regards to the 2012 Penn State Soccer crew.