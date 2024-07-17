Takeaways from the RNC’s first day

Skip to content
CNN
—
With a white bandage over the ear clipped simply two days earlier by an tried murderer’s bullet, Donald Trump stole the present when he made his first public look because the capturing on the opening night time of the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee.
Trump joined the person he’d chosen hours earlier as his vice presidential working mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, in a field within the 10 p.m. Japanese time hour for Monday night time’s closing speeches.
The group chanted “struggle” — the phrase a bloody-faced Trump had shouted a number of occasions, whereas pumping his fist within the air, because the Secret Service rushed him off the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
It was a memorable second on a day that Republican delegates formally nominated Trump for the third consecutive presidential election, confirmed Vance as his working mate and opened a four-day conference aimed toward making the case for an additional Trump time period and in opposition to reelecting President Joe Biden.
Listed below are six takeaways from the RNC’s first night time:
Slightly than select his working mate earlier than Republicans gathered in Milwaukee, Trump wished a component of shock at this yr’s conference — and he bought it, holding the veepstakes guessing sport alive till Monday afternoon.
Trump referred to as Vance 20 minutes earlier than he introduced he’d chosen the Ohio senator on Reality Social, a supply aware of the method advised CNN. The 2 had met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago membership on Saturday, earlier than the rally at which Trump was shot within the ear.
The selection displays Trump’s perception that Vance is an efficient communicator who can promote Trump’s populist agenda — significantly to working-class voters in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the place presidential elections might be determined by hundreds of votes.
“He’s in step with Trump’s attraction to working women and men,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mentioned of Vance. “Additionally, somebody who shares his need to broaden the bottom of the Republican Occasion.”
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu4qct000a3b6kh7z643rw@printed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynlan1d00003b6k85obwods@printed" data-video-id="me0380ec0c20559550b5ca9c3cd2dc471fd891d0c9" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="Haberman on what led as much as Trump choosing Vance" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman describes the ultimate hours main as much as Donald Trump’s announcement about his working mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and the reasoning behind the previous president’s choice.
” data-duration=”01:26″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787603-4318668-932-still-20240715232913002.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787603-4318668-932-still-20240715232913002.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-15T23:35:15.002Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clynlansn00043b6kxlot319p@printed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="Haberman on what led as much as Trump choosing Vance" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynlan1d00003b6k85obwods@printed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu4qct000a3b6kh7z643rw@printed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787603-4318668-932-still-20240715232913002.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787603-4318668-932-still-20240715232913002.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="me0380ec0c20559550b5ca9c3cd2dc471fd891d0c9" data-duration="01:26" data-description="
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman describes the ultimate hours main as much as Donald Trump’s announcement about his working mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and the reasoning behind the previous president’s choice.
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-15T23:35:15.002Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”donald-trump-vp-pick-jd-vance-maggie-haberman-tsr-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>
Haberman on what led as much as Trump choosing Vance
Vance is one thing of a double-edged sword for Republicans, who’re betting on his skill to speak Trump’s message however must deal with the senator’s personal historical past.
Previous to working for his Senate seat in 2022, Vance was a enterprise capitalist, political commentator and the creator of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” Publicly and privately, he was a strident critic of Trump — materials Democrats are sure to replay at some stage in the marketing campaign.
Trump is betting that Vance articulating his evolution from Trump critic to supporter will show far more potent than these older feedback.
In any case, he satisfied Trump of his change of coronary heart. The previous president’s endorsement is what propelled Vance to victory in a crowded Republican major in Ohio’s 2022 Senate race.
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu5o0h000i3b6k801x431j@printed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clyns1ko00000359y2wdjye23@printed" data-video-id="me2d1957ea5c23763e9bced779eff8603935dedc27" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="'I've by no means favored him': See how JD Vance modified his tune on Trump" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
Ohio Sen. JD Vance has been formally nominated to turn out to be Donald Trump’s working mate within the 2024 presidential election. However again in 2016, he was a fierce opponent, saying Trump may very well be “America’s Hitler.”
” data-duration=”02:00″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/109043-jd-clean-00-02-07-17-still002-20240716021509680.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/109043-jd-clean-00-02-07-17-still002-20240716021509680.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T02:11:59.896Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clyns1kpy0004359y784b7g4z@printed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="'I've by no means favored him': See how JD Vance modified his tune on Trump" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clyns1ko00000359y2wdjye23@printed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu5o0h000i3b6k801x431j@printed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/109043-jd-clean-00-02-07-17-still002-20240716021509680.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/109043-jd-clean-00-02-07-17-still002-20240716021509680.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="me2d1957ea5c23763e9bced779eff8603935dedc27" data-duration="02:00" data-description="
Ohio Sen. JD Vance has been formally nominated to turn out to be Donald Trump’s working mate within the 2024 presidential election. However again in 2016, he was a fierce opponent, saying Trump may very well be “America’s Hitler.”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T02:11:59.896Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”jd-vance-trump-pivot-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>
‘I’ve by no means favored him’: See how JD Vance modified his tune on Trump
The Vance choose was Monday’s massive information, however delegates and convention-watchers heard from a number of different Republicans who Trump thought-about for the vice presidential nod, as nicely.
They praised Trump — and a few appeared to take action with one eye on 2028.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bragged that she’d applied just about no enterprise restrictions throughout the top of the coronavirus pandemic.
“President Trump honored the Structure. He let me do my job. And he let me preserve my folks free,” she mentioned.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin drew implicit parallels between his personal background as the pinnacle of a personal fairness agency and Trump’s enterprise background — in addition to Trump’s first-term report and his personal financial achievements.
Rep. Elise Stefanik spoke for New York’s delegation throughout the roll name to appoint Trump, claiming he’ll win New York in November — an unlikely prospect, given its Democratic leanings.
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds bought a primetime slot, telling the story of how his single mom bought him into a personal faculty. “My mother fought for me,” he mentioned.
“Donald Trump believes that each mum or dad deserves a selection and each youngster deserves an opportunity,” he mentioned.
Essentially the most memorable may need been South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who drew a non secular connection to Saturday’s assassination try.
“Our God nonetheless saves. He nonetheless delivers. And he nonetheless units free. As a result of on Saturday, the satan got here to Pennsylvania holding a rifle. However an American lion bought again up on his ft and he roared,” Scott mentioned.
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynxxdow000a3b6kzv18zues@printed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynp6dz400003b6kxzsr16t4@printed" data-video-id="med2dd7085174fde67289a3978b7ead65f8cdbc52d" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="Van Jones on second from RNC that was 'cringey' to him" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
Former President Donald Trump’s White Home communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and CNN political commentator Van Jones weigh in on the RNC programming and Sen. Tim Scott’s speech.
” data-duration=”02:17″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787711-2822943-811-still.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787711-2822943-811-still.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T01:02:09.895Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clynp6eo700063b6kzh30pklu@printed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="Van Jones on second from RNC that was 'cringey' to him" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynp6dz400003b6kxzsr16t4@printed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynxxdow000a3b6kzv18zues@printed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787711-2822943-811-still.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/still-20787711-2822943-811-still.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="med2dd7085174fde67289a3978b7ead65f8cdbc52d" data-duration="02:17" data-description="
Former President Donald Trump’s White Home communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and CNN political commentator Van Jones weigh in on the RNC programming and Sen. Tim Scott’s speech.
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T01:02:09.895Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rnc-programming-tim-scott-farah-griffin-van-jones-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>
Van Jones on second from RNC that was ‘cringey’ to him
The strangest factor in regards to the speech delivered in prime time by Sean O’Brien, the Worldwide Brotherhood of Teamsters president, was that it occurred at a Republican conference.
Labor unions have lengthy overwhelmingly supported Democrats — and have fought anti-union insurance policies backed by Republicans, significantly in Wisconsin.
However O’Brien, the pinnacle of a 1.3 million member union that has not endorsed within the 2024 presidential race, mentioned he refuses “to maintain doing the identical factor my predecessors did.”
“As we speak, the Teamsters are right here to say, we aren’t beholden to anybody or any get together,” he mentioned.
O’Brien mentioned Trump just isn’t afraid of “new, loud and sometimes vital voices.” What he didn’t say is that Trump took coverage positions whereas within the White Home, and appointed quite a few officers, that labor unions opposed.
“The American folks aren’t silly. They know the system is damaged. Everyone knows how Washington is run. Working folks don’t have any probability of successful this struggle,” O’Brien mentioned.
O’Brien used his speech to induce Republicans to take populist, worker-friendly positions which are at odds with a lot of the get together’s conservative orthodoxy. A lot of it obtained a lukewarm response from the gang. Nevertheless, Trump and people in his VIP field stood and watched intently — an illustration of how Trump has turned a lot of that orthodoxy on its head.
The speech was a blaring crimson alarm for Biden, whose path to a second time period relies on robust assist from union staff within the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Additionally regarding for Biden, who’s making an attempt to beat again considerations from fellow Democrats over his age, is the increase that O’Brien gave Trump’s picture.
“Whether or not folks like him or they don’t like him, in gentle of what occurred to him on Saturday, he has confirmed to be one robust S.O.B.,” O’Brien mentioned.
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynvg0h300003b6kkp4jbx5j@printed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clyntkyyk00003b6ktkpolsfe@printed" data-video-id="mee1e1c16a735e01e345c9e570b217b423de6fc235" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="CNN reporter describes second in VIP field throughout Teamsters president speech" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
CNN reporter Phil Mattingly shares response from contained in the Trump VIP field throughout the Teamsters President Sean O’Brien’s speech.
” data-duration=”01:42″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/teamsters.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/teamsters.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T03:04:26.335Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clyntkz2f00023b6khyq8m4xu@printed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="CNN reporter describes second in VIP field throughout Teamsters president speech" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clyntkyyk00003b6ktkpolsfe@printed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynvg0h300003b6kkp4jbx5j@printed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/teamsters.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/teamsters.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="mee1e1c16a735e01e345c9e570b217b423de6fc235" data-duration="01:42" data-description="
CNN reporter Phil Mattingly shares response from contained in the Trump VIP field throughout the Teamsters President Sean O’Brien’s speech.
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T03:04:26.335Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”teamsters-president-trump-reaction-republican-national-convention-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>
CNN reporter describes second in VIP field throughout Teamsters president speech
The Teamsters president’s speech was one in every of a number of methods Republicans tried to chip away on the coalition that helped Biden win the White Home in 2020.
Donalds, the Florida congressman, was one in every of a number of Black Republicans who spoke — reflecting the Trump marketing campaign’s try to make inroads with Black males, particularly.
Amber Rose, a media persona and influencer, mentioned Monday that American households have been “safer, wealthier and stronger” beneath Trump. She was there to attraction to a youthful and extra numerous viewers, and defined how she grew to become a Trump supporter.
“I’m right here tonight to let you know, irrespective of your political background, the very best probability now we have to offer our infants a greater life is to elect Donald Trump president of america,” Rose mentioned.
The makes an attempt to make inroads with union staff, Black voters and youthful voters — even when solely minimally profitable — might show vital in November, if the election is as soon as once more determined by tens of hundreds of votes in a handful of key states.
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynxyy2d000r3b6k9gdlic9u@printed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu7lgm00003b6gcizxlocs@printed" data-video-id="mecac811419e23c654109abdb4a8fab819fd977736" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="RNC conference goers reply to VP choose" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
CNN’s Gregory Krieg talks to Republican Nationwide Conference attendees about former President Donald Trump’s choice to pick Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice-presidential working mate.
” data-duration=”01:06″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumb-4.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumb-4.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
By Natalia V. Osipova, CNN Gregory Krieg, CNN
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T03:52:44.280Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-video-tags=”rnc,politics” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clynu7lkb00023b6goohhi9fp@printed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="RNC conference goers reply to VP choose" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynu7lgm00003b6gcizxlocs@printed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clynxyy2d000r3b6k9gdlic9u@printed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumb-4.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumb-4.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="mecac811419e23c654109abdb4a8fab819fd977736" data-duration="01:06" data-description="
CNN’s Gregory Krieg talks to Republican Nationwide Conference attendees about former President Donald Trump’s choice to pick Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice-presidential working mate.
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-16T03:52:44.280Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/video/reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”reactions-rnc-attendees-trump-jd-vance-pick-digvid” data-video-tags=”rnc,politics” class=”video-resource”>
RNC conference goers reply to VP choose
Two days after Trump was shot in Pennsylvania, many Republican audio system Monday night time delivered cooler-than-usual rhetoric.
Nevertheless, a notable exception got here in Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s speech, when he referred to as Democratic insurance policies a “clear and current hazard to the nation.”
Johnson’s spokesperson mentioned it was a mistake, and that the senator delivered an outdated model of his remarks that had been erroneously loaded into the teleprompter, as an alternative of a brand new model calling for unity.