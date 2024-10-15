Takeaways from Giants vs. Bengals

Matt Citak: Whereas the Giants finally fell quick towards the Bengals, the protection deserves credit score for its efficiency. Heading into Sunday Evening Soccer, the Bengals had scored at the very least 33 factors of their earlier three contests with a median of 417 complete yards and 23 or extra first downs in every sport throughout that span. Joe Burrow had 4 consecutive video games with a number of landing passes and a complete of 12 over that stretch, whereas averaging 301.5 passing yards per sport with a 117.2 common passer ranking. Cincinnati had additionally been thriving when it got here to situational soccer, rating as a prime 5 offense on each third downs and contained in the purple zone.

However the Giants’ protection has additionally been firing on all cylinders.

Cincinnati completed with simply 17 factors, 304 complete yards, and 13 first downs, all of which had been their lowest totals since a Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. Burrow accomplished 67.9 p.c of his passes for simply 208 yards, each representing his second-lowest marks of the season, with zero touchdowns for an 89.6 passer ranking, though he did get into the top zone on a 47-yard run. Contemplating the truth that Burrow is at the moment being mentioned as an MVP candidate, containing him by way of the air was a formidable feat for the Giants. The unit additionally held the Bengals to simply 4 conversions on 11 third down makes an attempt, whereas preserving them out of the top zone on their lone journey contained in the 20-yard line. The protection has now allowed 5 touchdowns on opponents’ 12 journeys contained in the purple zone, with their 41.7 p.c purple zone protection rating because the sixth-best within the NFL. The Giants even have the league’s 11th-ranked protection on third down (34.3 p.c).

An enormous cause for the protection’s success this yr has been the cross rush. The Giants bought to Burrow for seven quarterback hits and 4 sacks, with the latter being probably the most he is been sacked all yr. Brian Burns had one, marking his third sack within the final 4 video games with a complete of six quarterback hits throughout that span, and Dexter Lawrence notched his seventh sack of the season. The Professional Bowl defensive lineman is now only a half-sack shy of his earlier career-high of seven.5 sacks set in 2022.

Essentially the most disruptive participant on Sunday Evening Soccer, nevertheless, was exterior linebacker Azeez Ojulari, whose workload elevated resulting from Kayvon Thibodeaux touchdown on injured reserve with a wrist harm. Ojulari registered two sacks and, in accordance with Subsequent Gen Stats, completed with a team-high six pressures on 26 cross rushes. It was his highest strain fee in a sport since Week 18 of the 2021 season, in accordance with NGS. Previous to Monday Evening Soccer, the Giants’ 26 sacks on the season are 4 greater than every other staff, whereas the unit ranks inside the highest 10 in each factors and yards allowed. Regardless of the staff’s 2-4 document, Shane Bowen’s protection is enjoying nice soccer.