Takeaways as Steelers rout Jets 37-15 on Sunday Night Football – NBC New York

It was a classic quarterback matchup on Week 7 of Sunday Evening Soccer.

Russell Wilson debuted for the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped rout Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 37-15, a surprising end result within the AFC conflict.

Rodgers and Co. jumped out to a 15-6 lead and appeared able to producing a robust highway end result, however misplaced momentum with turnovers and as soon as Wilson received going, Pittsburgh didn’t look again.

The end result moved Pittsburgh to 5-2 because it loved its greatest offensive recreation of the season, with New York dropping to 2-5 as issues worsen for Rodgers and the group following Robert Saleh’s firing.

Let’s analyze the sport additional with three takeaways:

Russell Wilson offers Steelers newfound optimism

Justin Fields helped Pittsburgh get off to a 3-0 begin earlier than some losses entered the body, however there have been doubts when Wilson was named the starter regardless of the previous not essentially deserving of a benching.

However Wilson, a Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback, confirmed flashes of his brilliance from the previous, finishing 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a dashing landing to encapsulate a near-perfect evening.

George Pickens additionally shined with 5 catches for 111 yards and a rating, wanting like a brand new model of himself. However Wilson and Co. should show their manufacturing is sustainable, in any other case issues might simply find yourself as a purple patch.

Davante Adams would not instantly repair Jets

Typically you need to watch out what you would like for. With Saleh gone as head coach, the Jets at the moment are 0-2 and the entire season is in jeopardy at 2-5.

Rodgers wasn’t completely at fault for the loss however he did not look good, both, finishing 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards, one landing and two picks. One choose close to the top of the primary half could have modified the trajectory of the sport, as Wilson and Co. capitalized with a landing.

Breece Corridor had a strong begin however tailed off when the Jets did, and Davante Adams didn’t have the debut he would’ve hoped for, catching simply three passes on 9 targets for 30 yards.

Maybe most significantly, the Jets’ protection appeared fully out of it, which was one among Saleh’s robust fits the previous couple of years regardless of the QB shortcomings underneath his tenure.

The Jets’ season could possibly be achieved

The AFC is already extremely tight as it’s. With the Jets at 2-5, their playoff likelihood is steadily shrinking every week. They at present sit No. 12 within the standings, behind notable groups just like the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Buffalo Payments, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh.

As issues stand, do the Jets have sufficient to show they’re a top-seven group within the convention? Some powerful assessments remaining on the schedule embrace a visit to Buffalo, whereas they’ll host Houston, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

They’ll doubtlessly afford one other loss or two, however they desperately must string a successful streak along with a lot of the more durable opponents out of the way in which. They’re going to want vital shifts in mentality and playstyle to take action.

New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson was carted off the sphere in Week 7 after taking a tough hit and being tended to by medical workers on the sidelines.